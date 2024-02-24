On Friday, the Miami Dolphins sent shockwaves throughout the NFL landscape when it was announced that they would be releasing veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, per his agent David Canter (via Marcel Louis-Jacquez of ESPN). Howard had been the longest-tenured player in the entire Dolphins organization up to that point, but represented a $25.9 million cap hit in 2024, meaning that the Dolphins' decision was likely more so a financial one than anything related to Howard's performance on the field, where he continues to be a solid contributor.
Still, that didn't stop an outpouring of shock and anger from the Miami fanbase as well as the Dolphins players themselves, including fellow Miami defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express his thoughts on the shocking decision, adding perhaps a bit of a shot at the Dolphins' management in the process.
“Shid be crazy how stuff plays out sometimes but 1 thing ikno fa sho is that it was an honor teaming up with the GREATEST corner in @MiamiDolphins History in my opinion… (I won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset!)” wrote Ramsey on his X account.
Indeed, over his time with the Dolphins, Xavien Howard established himself as one of the most talented defensive backs across the entire NFL, and continued to produce at an elite level this past season at the age of 30. He is now expected to have plenty of suitors as he hits the open market and the NFL offseason kicks into high gear.