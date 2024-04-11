We are now around two weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the anticipation continues to grow by the day. With six quarterbacks and upwards of eight wide receivers all in play to be a first-round selection, what direction will your team go come April 25-27?
The following mock draft does feature trades, which is something that previous mock drafts did not include. While teams moving up and down the draft board on Thursday night makes things very interesting, it also has ramifications for the other two days of the draft as well.
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Caleb Williams, QB (USC)
The pick that has been written in pen for months, even with the offseason chatter, has the Chicago Bears taking another crack at quarterback. Caleb Williams, labeled as the next generational superstar, will try to bring the Bears out of mediocrity.
Justin Fields was never given a fair chance to actually lead this team, so the jury is out on how long Williams will be trusted to try to do the same. With a solid receiver core around him, Williams was set up much better than Fields, something that could actually make this successful.
2. Washington Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB (LSU)
The debate for QB2 has recently had a third participant enter the chat, as pre-draft hype for J.J. McCarthy has skyrocketed. But Washington truly should only be considering two options at second overall, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.
On one hand, Maye is probably the most well-rounded QB prospect this year, so the team that drafts him should see a solid rookie campaign. But Daniels offers the highest ceiling of the QB2 options, which is why the Commanders should go that route.
There may be some parallels drawn between Daniels and Anthony Richardson, based solely on his unknown ceiling and rushing abilities. But don’t be mistaken – Daniels has a full skill set to be successful in the NFL, it just might take a year of seasoning to unlock it.
3. New England Patriots – Drake Maye, QB (UNC)
Between Daniels and Maye, the New England Patriots will likely be happy with whoever their choice ends up being. In this case, they grab Maye, who will be able to jumpstart an anemic offense desperate for any sort of consistent QB play.
Without a bonafide core of receivers, Maye may face an uphill battle in his rookie year, but his intangibles should make new head coach Jerod Mayo happy. It has been a struggle to find the next franchise QB after Tom Brady departed, and Maye looks to be their best shot since.
4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR (OSU)
The temptation for general manager Monti Ossenfort to move out of the fourth overall selection will likely be incredibly high, especially with plenty of QB-needy teams calling. But in order to guarantee their star wide receiver of the future, staying at fourth overall is their best bet.
Buying into Kyler Murray requires adding talent at WR, and with Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown with the Chiefs, there is no WR1 talent in the building. Marvin Harrison Jr. immediately would form one of the most intriguing QB-WR pairing in the entire league, and it’s possible that this offense, along with Trey McBride, becomes fun to watch yet again.
5. Los Angeles Chargers – Malik Nabers, WR (LSU)
A likely trade-down spot, the Los Angeles Chargers need to nail the first draft in the JIm Harbaugh era. After shipping out Keenan Allen and moving on from Mike Williams, there is no build-around talent in the receiver room, which is why they need to find some.
LSU’s Malik Nabers is seen by some as the 1B wideout this year, but the gap between him and Harrison is decently sized. However, there is a drop-off between Nabers and Rome Odunze, so adding a bonafide field stretcher will give Herbert a new top target moving forward.
6. TRADE Denver Broncos (via NYG) – J.J. McCarthy, QB (Michigan)
The whispers of the New York Giants looking at drafting a quarterback are getting a bit louder, especially with their reported interest in J.J. McCarthy. But instead, the Giants decide to move down the board and pass on one of the top QBs.
Instead, it is the Denver Broncos that climb up and grab McCarthy – Denver’s attempts to get into the top-5 were thwarted by the Cardinals and the inter-division Chargers, so the Giants were their next chance.
Having two ‘QB-needy’ franchises swap picks might be counterintuitive, but the Broncos are in a bigger bind than the Giants. Plus, beating the Vikings to McCarthy is another point in favor of Sean Payton, who desperately needs to save face after the Russell Wilson debacle.
7. Tennessee Titans – Joe Alt OT (Notre Dame)
It has been expected that the Tennessee Titans address their offensive line for most of the offseason, and taking the first tackle off the board makes sense. Notre Dame’s Joe Alt has long been seen as the best tackle in the draft, and pairing him with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski would give Will Levis two solid bookends to help protect him.
8. Atlanta Falcons – Dallas Turner, EDGE (Alabama)
Raheem Morris is now at the helm for the Atlanta Falcons, who finally decided to move on from the failed Arthur Smith experiment. By bringing in Kirk Cousins this offseason, Atlanta committed to fixing their offense, which means it is on Morris to upgrade the defense.
Dallas Turner is the best edge rusher, by quite a bit, in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Falcons keep him in the South by drafting him at eighth overall. Look for Atlanta to go defense-heavy in the draft, seeing as how most of their offense was rounded out in free agency this offseason.
9. TRADE New York Giants (via CHI) – Rome Odunze, WR (Washington)
After having moved down from the sixth pick to the 12th pick with the Broncos, the Giants decide they should move back up into the top-10. Making a move with the Bears, which shouldn’t be surprising (especially with Ryan Poles’ interest in accumulating picks), helps get the Giants their WR1 of the future in Washington’s Odunze.
The final member of the big three receivers, Odunze is a great addition for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, as they look to reinject life into an offense that has serious question marks at pretty much every position.
10. New York Jets – Taliese Fuaga, OT (Oregon State)
Aaron Rodgers may very well be in the ear of Joe Douglas if Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is still on the board at pick 10, but the New York Jets desperately need more offensive line help. Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga is probably the OT2 this year, as his mauler style of blocking would resonate well with fiery head coach Robert Salah.
It was a good offseason for the Jets, who added Mike Williams as yet another target for Rodgers, and as long as the former Packers QB lasts longer than three snaps in 2024, the season should go a bit smoother than last year.
11. TRADE Indianapolis Colts (via MIN) – Brock Bowers, TE (Georgia)
Michael Pittman Jr. was re-signed this offseason, giving Anthony Richardson his top target back. But a tight end that can terrorize opposing defenses? Yeah, he could use some help there.
In order to draft Bowers, the Indianapolis Colts move up four spots in our 2024 NFL Mock Draft and swap with the Vikings to grab the Georgia standout, who would be joining an upstart offense looking to keep pace in what looks to be a solid AFC South division in 2024.
12. TRADE Chicago Bears (via NYG from DEN) – Laiatu Latu, EDGE (UCLA)
After starting out with the first and ninth overall selections, the Bears moved three spots back from their second selection to add one of the better pass rushers in the draft. Poles has gone on record this offseason about being interested in adding a bonafide rusher opposite of Montez Sweat, and Latu has some of the best moves and athleticism at his position.
To add both Williams and Latu would be a slam dunk for Poles and the front office, and should give the fan base something to be very pleased with. While plenty of mocks have an early receiver heading to Halas Hall, forgetting about the defense would limit how well this team can be right out of the gate.
13. Las Vegas Raiders – Terrion Arnold, CB (Alabama)
New head coach Antonio Pierce looks to be a coach that loves hard-nosed football players, and Terrion Arnold couldn’t fit that mold any better. The first cornerback off the board at pick 13 in our 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Arnold would join a below-average defensive secondary that needs to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, so Arnold would be a great first step in doing so.
14. TRADE Cincinnati Bengals (via NO) – Jackson Powers-Johnson, C (Oregon)
It feels like the offensive line group is the top target for the Cincinnati Bengals in every NFL Draft over the past five seasons, and that probably isn’t far off. While they are set at tackle, adding an interior presence like Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson would go a long way to shoring up the weak link.
Powers-Johnson is the clear-cut best interior prospect this draft cycle, and likely will take over at center at some point. Giving Joe Burrow another protector is certainly not a bad thing, although a potential draft-day deal that ships out Tee Higgins could force Cincinnati to look into receivers.
15. TRADE Minnesota Vikings (via IND) – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT (Penn State)
After the dust has settled, the Vikings don’t get a chance to grab one of the top four QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, they use their first first-round selection to shore up their offensive line, specifically at tackle.
Olu Fashanu seems to have a bit the potential to be a draft-day slide in April, because it seems that teams have cooled on the former Penn State prospect. Still very worthy of a first-round grade, Minnesota, who moved back from 11th to 15th in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, gets extra draft capital and a plug-and-play OT right out of the gate.
16. Seattle Seahawks – Jared Verse, EDGE (Florida State)
Mike Macdonald enters the first NFL Draft as a head coach, as he begins his tenure leading the Seattle Seahawks. With the future at QB a bit murky, it is possible that Seattle adds one of the Pacific Northwest signal callers, but it makes more sense to go defense here.
Macdonald was spoiled in Baltimore with how much talent he had on defense, and the Seattle defense is almost the exact opposite of that. Adding a twitchy pass rusher like Jared Verse would give Macdonald his first piece to the puzzle in hopes of building out a solid defense in Seattle.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Nate Wiggins, CB (Clemson)
Wide receiver is a trendy pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars here, and with the likes of Brian Thomas Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and others still out there, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them go that direction.
Instead, Jacksonville addresses their defense in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft by adding Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, who is right up there with Arnold as the CB1 of this class. By letting Calvin Ridley walk and bringing in Gabe Davis, the Jaguars have enough WR talent to bypass that position on day one, but don’t be surprised if they look to add starting on day two.
18. TRADE New Orleans Saints (via CIN) – JC Latham, OT (Alabama)
A four-pick drop in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft gives the New Orleans Saints some draft ammo, as they only have two picks between Rounds 1-3 this year. With a need to fill many different spots with practically negative cap space, addressing the offensive line is a good first step.
Ryan Ramcyzk’s knee injury puts the OT tackle up in the air in New Orleans, so adding Latham would be a sure-fire way to build in some depth at a position the Saints desperately need long-term talent at.
19. TRADE Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via LAR) – Graham Barton, OL (Duke)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a much better spot this offseason than many expected, thanks to Mike Evans returning and the emergence of Baker Mayfield last season. With those two positions addressed at least for another season, moving up in the 2024 NFL Draft to add to their offensive line should be Tampa’s next priority.
Duke’s Graham Barton is a Swiss Army Knife across the offensive line, having the experience to play most any position. A swing OL is key in the current-day NFL, and Barton would be a solid fit for a Buccaneers offense that needs to find some younger talent on their offensive line, outside of Tristan Wirfs.
20. TRADE Buffalo Bills (via PIT) – Brian Thomas Jr., WR (LSU)
The trade that many expect to happen does occur, but it probably comes a bit later than many expected. After losing Gabe Davis in free agency and trading Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills have a Los Angeles Charger problem on their hands – no WR talent.
In a year that is robust with receivers, adding Brian Thomas Jr. at 20th overall (after a trade with the Steelers) gives Josh Allen his new top target, and Thomas Jr. is a fun one. With the little depth currently on the roster at WR, Thomas Jr. will be asked to pretty much do anything and everything for Buffalo.
21. Miami Dolphins – Tyler Guyton, OT (Oklahoma)
Tua Tagovailoa could definitely use some protection on the offensive line, and Tyler Guyton fit the bill in our 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Miami Dolphins. While looking at pass rushers or cornerbacks could fit here as well, Miami looks to improve their offense by adding Guyton, who looks to be a polished prospect entering the NFL.
22. Philadelphia Eagles – Cooper DeJean, S (Iowa)
A defensive prospect that has flown up draft boards, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean will make an NFL team very happy in April. DeJean showed out in a big way at his pro day this past week, and while many NFL teams likely already had first-round grades on him, it’s safe to assume all teams now do.
A team like the Philadelphia Eagles would absolutely love the chance to draft DeJean. With his position still up in the air between cornerback and safety, DeJean could be labeled as a defensive weapon of sorts for his new team to establish.
23. Minnesota Vikings (via HOU from CLE) – Michael Penix Jr., QB (Washington)
After their flurry of movement before the draft, the Vikings positioned themselves to be players in the QB market. With Sam Darnold being brought in this offseason, adding a rookie will help get this team on the right path in their post-Kirk Cousins era.
Having met with the Vikings and held a private workout with the team, the interest in there for both parties. If Minnesota is able to still select one of the top QB prospects in this draft without having to move up to do it, that’s the easiest way for them to reset their offense moving into 2024.
24. Dallas Cowboys – Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)
This has been an offseason of loss for the Dallas Cowboys, who saw Tony Pollard depart for Tennessee, Michael Gallup get released, and Leighton Vander Esch retire. With plenty of holes to work on fixing, the Cowboys first add to their wide receiver room with Adonai Mitchell.
Keeping a former Longhorn in state, the Cowboys finally add a running mate for CeeDee Lamb in our 2024 NFL Mock Draft, as Brandin Cooks is the only other startable WR on the roster. Plus, with a potential holdout coming for Lamb, adding a player like Mitchell would make sense this offseason.
25. Green Bay Packers – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB (Alabama)
It feels like the Green Bay Packers either move down in the NFL Draft or select a defender, and this time, it is the latter. While Kool-Aid McKinstry is not coming from the Georgia Bulldogs, general manager Brian Gutekunst will still be selecting a blue-chip prospect from an SEC powerhouse program.
McKinstry formed a fantastic 1-2 combo with Terrion Arnold, as the Crimson Tide did a good job shutting down opposing receivers. With Jaire Alexander needing a running mate, McKinstry would be one of the better CB options for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to take advantage of in his first season leading the defense.
26. TRADE Los Angeles Rams (from TB) – Jer’Zhan Newton, DT (Illinois)
No one player is going to be able to replace the impact left behind by Aaron Donald, but the Los Angeles Rams may try. Adding Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton at pick 26 (after trading back with Tampa Bay) gives them a swing at filling that gap with arguably the best DT in the draft.
Between Newton and Texas DT Byron Murphy II, the Rams likely will have their pick of the litter at this point on day one. Offensive line and the defensive secondary would make sense for the Rams to target as well, but Newton has the potential to be a bonafide stud.
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Byron Murphy II, DT (Texas)
After grabbing Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Cardinals are back on the clock, this time with Houston’s first rounder. The defensive side of the ball gets an upgrade at pick 27, with Arizona picking up Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy.
Murphy uses his compact frame to make noise in offensive backfields, and while there may be some concerns about his size, he is more than capable of becoming a leader on the AZ defensive line. Plus, Arizona would now have a new Byron Murphy to replace their old Byron Murphy, who left last offseason for the Vikings.
28. TRADE Pittsburgh Steelers (via BUF) – Amarius Mims, OT (Georgia)
It has been quite the whirlwind past few weeks for the Buffalo Bills, who are now without both Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver. With Diggs being shipped off to Houston, all eyes shift to the loaded WR group for the Bills to dip into.
In the past, general manager Brandon Beane has been aggressive in getting his guy in the first round, and the 2024 NFL Draft looks to follow that same path. Aggressively moving up to get Brian Thomas Jr. shows that this team thinks that their Super Bowl window is still open, even if the offense has gotten much worse this offseason.
29. TRADE Las Vegas Raiders (via DET) – Bo Nix, QB (Oregon)
Moving back to 44th overall in our 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Detroit Lions take an approach to pick up more picks to round out their roster. In their place comes the Raiders, who already selected Terrion Arnold at 13th overall. With Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew stop-gap options, it makes sense for Las Vegas to jump back up and grab one of the top six options.
Bo Nix seems to be the odd man out in this year’s QB class, but he is being mentioned in the first-round conversation by many. Having thrown for over 4,500 yards last season, as well as 45 TDs and only three interceptions, Nix has the skills to be the next starter for the Raiders.
30. Baltimore Ravens – Xavier Worthy, WR (Texas)
Another speed threat may not be the archetype that the Baltimore Ravens need at receiver, but Xavier Worthy and his record-breaking 4.21 40-yard dash are hard to pass up. Both Adonai Mitchell and Worthy are ‘worthy’ of first-round selection in April, and outside of Zay Flowers, this team needs some help at WR.
31. San Francisco 49ers – Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB (Missouri)
An addition to the defensive backfield in San Francisco would go a long ways to helping round out the 49ers defense, and Ennis Rakestraw is one of the top CB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rakestraw uses a blend of physicality and athleticism to be an aggressive corner, and he would pair well with Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir. In a division with the likes of DK Metcalf, Brandon Aiyuk, and Puka Nacua, you can never have too many defensive backs.
32. Kansas City Chiefs – Quinyon Mitchell, CB (Toledo)
The final pick of this 2024 NFL Mock Draft sees the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs also address their defensive backfield. Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell definitely should not fall this far in the draft, as his skill set speaks more to a top-20 player, but with how deep this draft is at other positions, he could slip.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can always use more secondary talent, and Mitchell would bring a great blend of speed and physicality to the KC secondary.
With ongoing legal troubles surrounding Rashee Rice, it would make sense for the Chiefs to target a receiver here. But with the depth at this position in the 2024 NFL Draft, it could make sense for the Chiefs to use one of two day two selections on a wideout instead.