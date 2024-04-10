NFL Free Agency was not the only issue that bogged down the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs from retaining everyone in their Super Bowl-winning roster. Rashee Rice got into a terrible crash in Dallas and has finally gotten an ultimatum from the authorities.
Rashee Rice's charges
Rice has now been served an arrest warrant for his involvement in a multi-vehicular crash in Dallas, per Rebecca Lopez and Paul Livengood of WFAA. The Chiefs receiver will have to face six counts of collision involving bodily injury, a count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and another count of aggravated assault. All of these have dire consequences because the nature of the crimes are felonies.
The Chiefs wideout and his legal team have already acknowledged that the receiver was the one who drove the Lamborghini SUV during the car crash on the 30th of March. Another car, a Corvette, was also involved in the incident. Both of these vehicles were rented out by Rice and his name on the lease. A diamond chain, marijuana, and a Chiefs playbook were also in one of the cars which helped verify Rice's identity.
Rashee Rice speaks out
Rice has already sought out forgiveness from the parties involved but has yet to face the full brunt of the consequences.
“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
The severity of the Chiefs wideout's crimes will definitely impact his chances of making it back to Andy Reid's roster. As of the moment, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes will be the least of his concerns. His charges might see him fined $5,000 with probable imprisonment for five years. The third-degree felonies that he also committed might also see Rice get imprisoned for not less than two years and not more than a decade. His aggravated assault charge will also see him face a probable punishment of imprisonment that spans two years to two decades.
Apologies are not enough in the criminal justice system. This means that he will have to deal with all of this before making it back to the Chiefs.
Chiefs weapon's wasted potential
Rice was a key contributor to Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl run last season. In just his first year, he played 16 games for the Chiefs. He also started in eight of them. Coach Reid and Mahomes saw his potential which got him 102 targets in total. Rice then snagged 79 receptions out of these. This made his production clock in at an astounding 77.5% receiving success rate. Moreover, he also manages to notch an average of 58.6 yards per game and gives the Chiefs a gain of 11.9 for every made catch.
The ball always finds its way to him and sticks to his hands. His lethality in the end zone could also not be understated. He led the Chiefs to seven touchdowns just in 2023. All of this proved that he had the potential to thrive. Now, it looks like the Chiefs' NFL Free Agency acquisitions might have to step up.