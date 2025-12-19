The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West clash on Thursday Night Football. And Marshawn Lynch joined the pregame show on Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, almost everything the former All-Pro running back said was censored by the streamer.

While it wasn’t exactly clear what Lynch was saying most of the time he was on air, he still shined as the highlight of the segment. Even with the censors at Prime working overtime to bleep out some NSFW language, Lynch managed to roast Ryan Fitzpatrick.

After pontificating on the passing game and noting that he liked “going deep this game, over the top,” Fitzpatrick tossed it to Lynch. “Fitz, Fitz, let me tell you something. That was a whole lot of words to say a lot of nothing,” Lynch said, per MLFootball. “All you gotta do is ***************** going and you handle all that. You understand what I’m saying?”

Marshawn Lynch gets bleeped in Rams-Seahawks TNF pregame

It wasn’t entirely clear what Lynch was saying. But it’s safe to assume he was throwing his support behind the run game. And both teams ran the ball effectively on Thursday night. Kenneth Walker ripped off a 55-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Seattle the lead.

Walker made the most of his nine carries in regulation, racking up 94 yards and the score. The Seahawks rushed for 160 yards through four quarters, picking up 7.3 yards per tote. The Rams committed to the run as well, with 38 carries. But Los Angeles leaned on Matthew Stafford and the passing game in the divisional clash.

Lynch’s appearance alongside Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Fitzpatrick was a highlight on Thursday night. And his blunt, profanity-laced responses left fans wanting more from the five-time Pro Bowler.

Lynch and Fitzpatrick were teammates way back when. The pair played together with the Buffalo Bills from 2009-2010. And, of course, Lynch rose to fame in Seattle, where he was teammates with Sherman from 2011-2017.