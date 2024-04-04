The Buffalo Bills shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. They added a highly valuable draft pick in exchange for the aging star and other picks. Now that Josh Allen's top target is gone, what will Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and company do? In the 2024 NFL Draft, they could have their answer.
The Bills have to remake their WR room after sending Diggs to Houston and losing Gabe Davis in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tight end Dalton Kincaid could take a step forward after a promising rookie season but it'll take more than him, fellow TE Dalton Knox and wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel to compete with the top dogs of the AFC.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network hinted that the Bills could trade their 28th overall pick and remain active in free agency. But he also pointed to how the Bills can take other wideouts with multiple picks — there's also the 60th overall pick at their disposal — and search free agency for other options.
From @NFLTotalAccess: A look at how the Stefon Diggs trade alters the #Bills draft plans… pic.twitter.com/t7HrLKajPI
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2024
“First of all, we don’t know that this is where they’re going to pick,” Rapoport said. “One thing they acquired while dealing Diggs was a 2025 second-rounder which could be something potentially to package in a trade-up if that's what the Bills wanted to do. But because this draft is so incredibly deep at receiver, they don’t have to take one in the first round. They don’t have to take just one. They can take multiple [in] multiple rounds.”
When it comes to wide receiver prospects in this year's draft, the cream of the crop is Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers. All of them are expected to go somewhere in the top 10, so the Bills would have to make a huge trade to land one of them. There's also Brian Thomas Jr., who is expected to go somewhere between 11th and 20th overall. Buffalo could still and a big-time prospect and give away less to trade up.
Among the names who could be available for the Bills at pick No. 28 are Ladd McConkey, Keon Coleman and Adonai Mitchell. Trading up for a wideout would improve their odds of landing a future star but would also cost them precious draft capital that they need to address a ton of other positions.
The Bills could go another route and trade for Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals star WR who requested a trade and will need a new contract. There are also free agents like Michael Thomas, Tyler Boyd, Odell Beckham Jr. and many more who could round out the unit, though it would still lack a true WR1.
The Bills aren’t in a position like last season’s Kansas City Chiefs, who neglected to add a big-time wide receiver on their way to the Super Bowl. Because Patrick Mahomes is on a different level and Travis Kelce remains an elite pass catcher. The Bills must find a way to get elite receiving talent before next season begins.