The World Series is the top event in baseball, and considering America's pastime is beloved by so many fans, tickets for the Fall Classic are always heavily coveted. That will especially be the case this year, maybe even more so than ever before. In the 2024 World Series, the New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a battle of two of the biggest teams in baseball.

The Yankees have a league-leading 27 World Series victories throughout their history, and the Dodgers have seven championships in their own right. The teams boast stacked rosters. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm, and Giancarlo Stanton are just a handful of the megastars who will be competing in the World Series this year.

All baseball fans will be tuned in for what should be a classic series. While some of these fans will watch from the comfort of their couches, others will want to experience the madness in person. After all, everyone loves a good baseball game at the ballpark. In this article, we are going to look at the price of tickets for the Yankees vs. Dodgers series.

When and where is the World Series?

The World Series is a seven-game series. The Yankees play their home games at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York City, New York, while the Dodgers host games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The series will be broadcast by FOX, but you can also stream it on fuboTV. The first game of the series is on Friday, Oct. 25, with first pitch occurring at 8:08 p.m. ET. Every game in the series will start at that time, too.

Game 1: Yankees @ Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 25

Game 2: Yankees @ Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 3: Yankees @ Dodgers on Monday, Oct. 28

Game 4: Yankees @ Dodgers on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 5: Yankees @ Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 30

Game 6: Yankees @ Dodgers on Friday, Nov. 1

Game 7: Yankees @ Dodgers on Saturday, Nov. 2

How much are tickets for Yankees vs. Dodgers?

This is no average World Series, so tickets for Games 1-7 certainly won't be average priced. In fact, this will be one of the most expensive World Series ever, if not the most expensive. Reports are suggesting that the cheapest tickets will go for more than $1,000, which is crazy to think about considering how cheap regular season seats usually cost.

We looked at seatgeek.com to find out just how much tickets to each World Series game will cost. This confirmed that even the cheapest tickets will cost over $1,000. The cheapest seats in Dodger Stadium for Game 1 are listed at $1,268. While most seats cost between $1,000 to $2,000, the most expensive seats are $7,324.

Game 2, which is also at Dodger Stadium, has seat listings very similar to Game 1. Prices do go up when the series heads to New York, though. The cheapest seats for Game 3 are listed at $1,300, and tickets in that game will go for as much as $9,276. Your average seats will even cost you closer to two grand than $1,000.

Game 4 is the first game where the series can be closed out. There isn't much of a price increase for that game, though, nor is there for Game 5.

However, prices do continue to go up for the last two games of the series when the series heads back to Los Angeles. The cheapest tickets for Game 6/7 go for $1,365 and that number could continue to increase if the World Series looks like it will go late into the series. However, the most expensive seats at Dodger Stadium aren't worth as much as the most expensive seats at Yankee Stadium.

It is safe to say it will cost a pretty penny to watch the World Series this year, but it makes sense. After all, these are arguably the two richest teams in baseball. We checked other ticket sites, such as stubhub.com, vividseats.com, and ticketmaster.com to confirm prices for the World Series.

World Series history

The Yankees vs. Dodgers series will be the 120th World Series in MLB history. The Yankees, who have 27 championships, last won the Fall Classic in 2009. The Dodgers won the World Series as recently as 2020 during the COVID-19-shortened season, and they've been pennant winners four times since 2017.

After a World Series matchup that no one expected last year, it made too much sense that the Yankees and Dodgers would be matched up at the highest stage this season. The two teams are arguably the most prestigious in baseball. They also have the most storied history together in the World Series of any two teams in MLB. The Yankees and Dodgers have faced each other in the championship round more than any other two programs.

It's been a while since they battled in the World Series, but they will actually have 12 matchups in this round against each other once first pitch is thrown on Oct. 25. The Dodgers won it all over the Yankees in the last matchup in 1981, as well as in 1963, and 1955. Meanwhile, the Yankees topped the Dodgers in 1978, 1977, 1956, 1953, 1952, 1949, 1947, and 1941.