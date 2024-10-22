Baseball has long been known for the big market teams. Now, arguably the two most important teams in baseball will square off in the World Series. The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the pennant in their respective leagues, and now they will battle it out to try and hoist the Commissioner's Trophy.

The 2o24 World Series will be stacked with elite talent, and it should make for a classic series. In this article, we will detail everything that you need to know about the Yankees vs. Dodgers matchup.

World Series schedule

Game 1: Yankees @ Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET – FOX

Game 2: Yankees @ Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m. ET – FOX

Game 3: Dodgers @ Yankees on Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m. ET – FOX

Game 4: Dodgers @ Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m. ET – FOX

Game 5: Dodgers @ Yankees on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. ET – FOX

Game 6: Yankees @ Dodgers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. ET – FOX

Game 7: Yankees @ Dodgers on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. ET – FOX

Yankees vs. Dodgers preview

The Yankees are by far the best team in baseball history. The franchise has a mind-boggling 27 World Series victories to their name. They haven't won the championship series since 2009, though. The Dodgers, on the other hand, won one of their seven World Series as recently as 2020. However, that did come in the weird and shortened season that was affected by COVID-19. This is the Dodgers' fourth World Series appearance since 2017.

Both teams are among the most prestigious in baseball, and they will have a chance to prove their superiority in their 2024 World Series matchup.

Both teams have star-studded lineups. Aaron Judge will likely win the MVP in the American League, and Shohei Ohtani will most likely be named the best player in the National League. With 58 and 54 regular season home runs, respectively, the two superstars are the best long-ball hitters in baseball this year. Ohtani's 50+ home run total even included 59 stolen bases, which made him the first-ever member of the 50-50 club.

Juan Soto finished fourth in home runs with 41 regular season deep balls, and Giancarlo Stanton's five postseason home runs are currently the most in baseball. Stanton won the ALCS MVP, while Tommy Edman was a surprise winner of the NLCS MVP for the Dodgers. Edman was a mid-season trade acquisition for Los Angeles. He is currently batting .341 in the postseason and providing a spark to a team that has suffered a lot of injuries.

Soto is an impending free agent, but his postseason run has proven he is worth whatever he wants. Soto had three homers in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, including the series-clinching long bomb. The outfielder could demand the biggest contract for a position player in baseball history this summer.

Jazz Chisholm, Anthony Rizzo, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Will Smith, and Freddie Freeman are other star position players who will be featured in the World Series, the latter of which has been dealing with an ankle injury that has held him out of times in the postseason.

The World Series won't be all about the bats, though. There is plenty of pitching talent that will try to neutralize all of the offensive firepower in this series. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Tommy Kahnle are elite pitchers on the Yankees staff, while Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto all get it done for the Dodgers.

The 2024 postseason has been entertaining, and you couldn't ask for a better Fall Classic than this one, which includes so many of the best players in baseball. This will be the Yankees and Dodgers 12th World Series matchup, which is more than any other two teams.

So, who do you think will win the World Series?