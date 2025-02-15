The rosters for the 2025 NFL HBCU Combine have been announced. This annual event will showcase top prospects from the four HBCU conferences, along with players from North Carolina A&T, Hampton, and Tennessee State. These athletes will demonstrate their skills in hopes of earning a spot in the 2025 NFL Draft or securing a deal as an undrafted free agent.

This year's annual HBCU showcase is an excellent opportunity for HBCU prospects to gain recognition, particularly this year. After a year where no HBCU player was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, only one HBCU Player was invited to the NFL Combine: Alabama A&M's Carson Vinson. The HBCU Combine and the HBCU Legacy Bowl will further extend a platform to various other HBCU stars to prove their talents and possibly live out their dreams of playing at the next level.

The HBCU Combine will take place at the New Orleans Saints practice facility, the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, on Monday, February 17. Offensive prospects will work out from 9:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST, while defensive prospects will work out from 1:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST.

Below is the list of players that will be a part of the combine this year.