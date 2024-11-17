Last year's WNBA Draft was the biggest in league history. Caitlin Clark revolutionized basketball and became the biggest WNBA prospect ever in the process. She headlined a draft class that featured other big names, such as Angel Reese, but everyone wanted the first overall pick and the chance to select the Iowa product. The Indiana Fever ended up with the honors of selecting Clark after they won the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery, and now the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery is here.

Women's basketball is at an all-time high in terms of popularity, and this year's draft is again a big deal. Paige Bueckers from UConn is up there with the best of the best draft prospects ever, and she is the likely first-overall pick. With that said, below is everything that you need to know about the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery.

How to watch 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery

The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery will happen on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. ET. The four teams that missed the postseason are all entered into the lottery, and, therefore, all have a chance at the first overall pick. The worse a team's 2024 record was, the better their odds of landing the top pick. This will be the 13th straight year that ESPN broadcasts the WNBA Draft Lottery.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

2025 WNBA Draft Lottery odds

The four worst teams in the WNBA this season were the Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky, and Washington Mystics. That means those are the four teams that will be entered in the lottery. In the WNBA, the lottery odds are based off of the records of each non-playoff team's last two seasons combined. The non-playoff team with the worst record over the last two years has the best chance at the top pick. Lottery odds are out of 1,000. The rest of the draft order outside of the lottery is based off of only 2024 records.

Los Angeles Sparks: 44.2% chance at the top pick

Dallas Wings: 22.7%

Chicago Sky: 22.7%

Washington Mystics: 10.4%

2025 WNBA Draft order

First round:

Decided after WNBA Draft Lottery Decided after WNBA Draft Lottery Decided after WNBA Draft Lottery Decided after WNBA Draft Lottery Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics (from Atlanta via Dallas) New York Liberty (swap options with Phoenix) Indiana Fever Seattle Storm Chicago Sky (from Connecticut) Minnesota Lynx Phoenix Mercury (picked swapped with New York)

Second round:

Los Angeles Sparks Dallas Wings Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Golden State Valkyries Atlanta Dream Phoenix Mercury Indiana Fever Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Washington Mystics (from Connecticut) Minnesota Lynx Connecticut Sun (from New York via Chicago)

Third round:

Los Angeles Sparks Dallas Wings Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago) Seattle Storm (from Washington) Golden State Valkyries Dallas Wings (from Atlanta) Washington Mystics (from Phoenix) Indiana Fever Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut) Minnesota Lynx New York Liberty

2025 WNBA Draft prospects

While the 2025 WNBA Draft might not be as loaded as last year's class, there are still plenty of big names and future stars. The biggest, of course, is Paige Bueckers. Before Caitlin Clark emerged, Bueckers was one of the biggest amateur stars in women's basketball history. As of now, she is the clear-cut top pick, but the race behind her is wide open.