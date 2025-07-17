GloRilla is ready to take the stage as the headline performer for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The event is set to take place in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 19.

The WNBA's official X account announced on Wednesday (July 16) that GloRilla will be the headliner at the event.

From the court to the stage, it’s a celebration of stars ⭐ GloRilla will perform at halftime of the 2025 @att WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 19! pic.twitter.com/N516T2BuRR — WNBA (@WNBA) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You know I’m always going to represent for the ladies and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage,” said GloRilla in a statement. “This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day.”

In addition to the “TGIF” rapper, the BIA will also perform her hit “WE ON GO” at Tip-Off.

“I’m excited to be a part of the WNBA All-Star Game this year,” said BIA. “It’s all about powerful women doing what they do best, and I’m honored to be part of that energy.”

The two-day event will begin on Friday (July 18) and include appearances by current and former WNBA players, such as WNBA Rookie of the Year Indiana Fevers' Caitlin Clark, New York Libery's Sabrina Ionescu, Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray, Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams, New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud, and Seattle Storms' Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler, are set to play in select events during the WNBA All-Star Game.

On Friday, the main events are the KIA WNBA Skills Challenge and the league's coveted annual 3-point contest. Cloud, Diggins, Wheeler, Williams, and Gray will be participating in the KIA WNBA Skills Challenge. The challenge is a “timed obstacle course that tests a variety of basketball skills: dribbling, bounce pass, chest pass and outlet pass, and shots that include an elbow jumper, a three-pointer from the top of the arc and a corner three. Among the obstacles positioned along the course will be a 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid. The two players with the fastest times in the First Round will advance to the Final Round,” according to the official site.

As for the 3-point contest, Clark, Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks, and Ionescu are set to face off.

There will also be a two-day, interactive fan festival so participates can check out how music, and fashion embody the culture of the WNBA.