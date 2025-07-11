The fallout from Robert Griffin III's comments about Angel Reese continues. Former NFL player turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has added his voice to the fray of critics.

On his X page, Clark bluntly took him to task by essentially saying that RG3 seems to have a ‘strange fascination” with Reese. Furthermore, Clark noted that RG3 could have said that a racist meme of Reese being portrayed as a monkey on the cover of NBA2K was just wrong.

“RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy,” Clark said. “He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, “That’s wrong!” He couldn’t.”

Not only that, Clark seemed to imply that RG3 is incapable of telling truth after claiming that people in Reese's inner circle told him that she “hates” Caitlin Clark.

“He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied on her to inner circle,” Clark said. “RG says you’re wrong if you don’t support people don’t look like you, but you’re also wrong if you never support people that do look like you.”

RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy. He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, “That’s wrong!” He couldn’t. He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied… pic.twitter.com/SeLP69Oy9j — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reese called this out on on X by saying people are “lying for clout”.

Meanwhile, Reese is experiences a litany of accomplishments. She will play in her second WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis on July 19. Also, her signature AR 1 shoe was released by Reebok.

Finally, she made the cover of the new NBA 2K6 video game.

RG3 and his perplexing analysis on Angel Reese

Reese has become a lighting rod for harsh critiques and innuendoes since arriving into the WNBA in 2024. Much of it has to do with a need to create a rivalry with Caitlin Clark.

As for RG3, he and Clark have traded verbal blows with another over this very same subject. RG3 claimed without basis that Reese ‘hates” Caitlin Clark to which led Ryan Clark to accuse RG3 of creating a false narrative.

Clark also called out RG3 for his choice to marry a white woman. Afterward, he apologized to him for bringing up his personal life.

After his inner circle claim, Reese's mother criticized RG3 by saying this was a “media/fandom made up beef”