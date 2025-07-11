The fallout from Robert Griffin III's comments about Angel Reese continues. Former NFL player turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has added his voice to the fray of critics.

On his X page, Clark bluntly took him to task by essentially saying that RG3 seems to have a ‘strange fascination” with Reese. Furthermore, Clark noted that RG3 could have said that a racist meme of Reese being portrayed as a monkey on the cover of NBA2K was just wrong.

“RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy,” Clark said. “He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, “That’s wrong!” He couldn’t.”

Not only that, Clark seemed to imply that RG3 is incapable of telling truth after claiming that people in Reese's inner circle told him that she “hates” Caitlin Clark.

“He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied on her to inner circle,” Clark said. “RG says you’re wrong if you don’t support people don’t look like you, but you’re also wrong if you never support people that do look like you.”

Reese called this out on on X by saying people are “lying for clout”.

Meanwhile, Reese is experiences a litany of accomplishments. She will play in her second WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis on July 19. Also, her signature AR 1 shoe was released by Reebok.

Finally, she made the cover of the new NBA 2K6 video game.

RG3 and his perplexing analysis on Angel Reese 

Reese has become a lighting rod for harsh critiques and innuendoes since arriving into the WNBA in 2024. Much of it has to do with a need to create a rivalry with Caitlin Clark.

As for RG3, he and Clark have traded verbal blows with another over this very same subject.  RG3 claimed without basis that Reese ‘hates” Caitlin Clark to which led Ryan Clark to accuse RG3 of creating a false narrative.

Clark also called out RG3 for his choice to marry a white woman. Afterward, he apologized to him for bringing up his personal life.

After his inner circle claim, Reese's mother criticized RG3 by saying this was a “media/fandom made up beef”

More WNBA News
Paige Bueckers Nike, Nike Book 1, Devin Booker, Wings
Wings’ Paige Bueckers rocked Devin Booker’s sneakers in PhoenixDominik Zawartko ·
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives to the basket defended by Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Week 7 WNBA power rankings: Surging Storm surpass reigning champsJess Koffie ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Dallas Wings during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.
Sky’s Angel Reese promises ‘crazy colorways’ for new signature shoeRishav Bhat ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the second half of a WNBA game against the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena.
Sky’s Angel Reese recreates NBA 2K26 cover in new signature shoe vs. WingsRishav Bhat ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against the Dallas Wings during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.
Sky’s Angel Reese’s final message to wrap up momentous dayRishav Bhat ·
Hip-Hop legend turned actress Queen Latifah and WNBA legend Swin Cash highlight the latest class of honorary members of Delta Sigma Theta.
Queen Latifah, Swin Cash become honorary members of Delta Sigma ThetaRandall Barnes ·