3 Bears takeaways after Week 5 loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears lost their second straight game Sunday, dropping a divisional game to the Minnesota Vikings 29-22. Despite falling to 2-3 on the season, the offense showed signs of life. There certainly were some positives that can be taken from the game. However, there are also of course some issues that cannot be ignored.

Here are the 3 Bears takeaways from their Week 5 loss to the Vikings.

3. Bears running game hits a wall

The Bears offense has been hard to watch this season. That’s particularly true of their passing game. However, Chicago had run the ball quite well this season, whether it was David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert. They entered Sunday’s matchup with a top-10 running game in the NFL.

That changed drastically as the Bears struggled to move the ball on the ground. Montgomery rushed for just 20 yards on 12 carries. He did however punch one in from in close. Herbert added 11 yards on four carries. Bears QB Justin Fields actually led the team in rushing, racking up 47 yards. The Vikings came prepared and took away Chicago’s biggest strength on offense. We’ll see on Thursday whether that was a one-off or an issue going forward.

2. Justin Fields connects with Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney

Whether or not you were a believer in Fields’ ability as a quarterback, his connection with tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Darnell Mooney was thought to be undeniable. Last season, Kmet caught 60 passes for over 600 yards. Mooney had 81 catches for over 1,000 yards. Fields was the quarterback then. So, what in the world has happened this season?

Well, he finally found ways to get the ball to his playmakers in the passing game. Kmet caught all four of his targets for 45 yards. Mooney, who is known for his speed and ability to stretch the field, had 52 yards receiving including a 39-yarder.

I am not saying this offense is fixed. It’s not. It’s not even close. But beggars can’t be choosers and the second half was the best offensive half of football this year.

1. Bears show character, erase huge deficit

As halftime was approaching Sunday, the Bears found themselves trailing 21-3. The Vikings had moved the ball at will against Chicago’s defense. The offense once again could not get first downs. Instead of packing it in, the Bears fought back.

Montgomery scored from four yards out with just over a minute left in the half. They kept the momentum going Fields found Velus Jones Jr. for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-16. Chicago actually then kicked two more field goals and held a fourth quarter lead in a game that looked lost.

Unfortunately, the defense could not hold it. Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson continued to dominate the Bears defense. But it was nice to see signs of life from the Bears, particularly on offense.

On Thursday, the Bears will face the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are 25th in the NFL, allowing over 25 points per game. Maybe Chicago can keep up the offensive momentum vs. a porous defense.