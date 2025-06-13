The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 NFL season with something they haven’t had in decades: high expectations and a franchise quarterback worth rallying around. Sure, much of the attention this offseason has gone to Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson’s arrival, and the overhaul of the offensive line. However, the Bears’ roster still includes some unsung players who could significantly impact the team’s playoff push. These sleepers may not grab headlines now, but come fall, they could be among the biggest reasons Chicago finally climbs back to relevance.

As the Bears transition into what they hope is a golden era of competitive football, don’t be surprised if a few less-heralded names become indispensable by season’s end.

An Offseason of Optimism

It was, by almost every measure, an ideal offseason for the Bears. The franchise didn’t just reset—it reloaded. Chicago made aggressive moves to stabilize its foundation, starting with a coaching overhaul. Johnson was hired as head coach, while the respected Dennis Allen came in to command the defense.

The Bears followed that up with some major investments in their offensive line. They acquired Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman to give Williams a legitimate chance to operate behind solid protection. These moves allowed Chicago to approach the draft with freedom—and they capitalized. Tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden III, and offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo were all drafted with the long term in mind.

Notably, the Bears didn’t address the running back position this offseason. That's a sign of confidence in their existing committee or perhaps a shift in offensive philosophy under Johnson. Either way, the foundation has been laid for Williams to thrive. Johnson has praised the his attentiveness, command of meetings, and ability to process on the field. That bodes well for Chicago’s future—and for a few overlooked teammates who may finally get their chance to shine.

1. The Center of Attention

Veteran Drew Dalman may not be a household name yet, but the former Falcons center could end up being one of the most pivotal pieces in Chicago’s offensive resurgence. After Williams was sacked 68 times in his rookie year, it became clear the Bears needed an anchor in the middle of the line. Dalman is exactly that.

He immediately brings leadership, consistency, and technical excellence to the position. He earned a 78.8 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024. That was the fourth-highest among all NFL centers. Just as importantly, Dalman is capable of making the pre-snap protection calls that can help keep Williams upright.

His experience and poise are vital for a young quarterback learning to navigate NFL defenses. Unlike some flashier additions, his impact won’t always show up in the box score. If the Bears’ offense takes a major leap in 2025, though, then Dalman's fingerprints will be all over it. Chicago gave up 94 sacks over the past two seasons combined. Dalman could be the glue that turns Chicago’s offensive line from a liability into a strength.

2. The Breakout on the Defensive Front

Yes, Montez Sweat rightfully garners most of the attention on the Bears’ defensive line. That said, don’t overlook the rise of Gervon Dexter. The former second-round pick took a significant step forward in his second NFL season. He delivered 39 quarterback pressures—top-20 among all interior defenders.

At 6'6 and 312 pounds, Dexter has rare physical tools. In 2024, though, he began to pair those tools with technique and timing. He was particularly disruptive on third downs, where his get-off and length often overwhelmed guards and centers alike. His 10 sacks over the past two seasons trail only Sweat on the team. If Dexter continues his trajectory, he could become a dominant presence.

With Allen now calling the shots on defense, Dexter is positioned to thrive. Allen’s schemes often rely on interior pressure to collapse the pocket and force hurried decisions. If Dexter continues to develop as a pass rusher, he could find himself on the national radar by midseason. He’s not just a space-eater anymore—he’s a playmaker.

Don’t Sleep on These Bears

Everyone in the Windy City is excited about Caleb Williams, and rightfully so. But Chicago’s success in 2025 won’t be determined by its stars alone. Players like Drew Dalman and Gervon Dexter are the connective tissue—the unsung contributors who allow the scheme to function and the playmakers to shine.

If Dalman solidifies the offensive line and gives Williams time to operate, and if Dexter continues his rise into a reliable force up front, the Bears may find themselves not just competing for the playoffs—but winning meaningful games in January.

They may not have the flashiest roles. But come fall, don’t be surprised if they’re among the most valuable players on the roster.