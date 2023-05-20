The Chicago Cubs is one team that has rebuilt their roster after releasing the majority of their 2016 World Series core. Most players have moved onto greener pastures, but the organization has retooled their roster for 2023 after posting disappointing showings the last couple of years. Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, and Seiya Suzuki have been some of the key signings of the Cubs. By having a talented young squad, veterans are still integral, so they added lefty first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Before arriving in Chicago, Hosmer was part of the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox organization. The Padres had big plans for him as he was signed to a massive eight-year deal, but his production tailed off which prompted the Padres to trade him. His stint in the Red Sox was short-lived, and the Cubs were looking for a veteran 1B to mentor their youngsters.

Matt Mervis was called up a couple of weeks ago, so Chicago will likely rely on the youngster rather than having Hosmer on the lineup. With the unfortunate release of Hosmer, there are several organizations who can utilize his talent.

Philadelphia Phillies

The struggling Philadelphia Phillies opened up a huge hole at first base even before the start of the season because of the knee injury of Rhys Hoskins. He is out for the season, and the Phillies had no choice but to find an internal replacement because the season was beginning in a couple of days. Last year’s starting third baseman Alec Bohm has been the everyday 1B of Philadelphia, but he has been having a tough 2023 so far.

Since the Phillies have Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper as the dangerous lefties in the lineup, adding someone like Eric Hosmer to mitigate the issues at first base will be a brilliant move for the franchise. There will be days when Bohm can go back to his natural position, and Hosmer will be an option against right-handed pitching.

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to manufacture ways to retain Shohei Ohtani in the offseason, so they have been acquiring pieces to propel them to a postseason berth. Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Drury have been incredible additions to the Angels as the starting right fielder and first baseman, respectively. Drury is a utility man who can flourish in multiple positions, so signing Eric Hosmer will not hurt him.

On some contests, Drury can move to 2B and Hosmer can be another force in the middle of the lineup, especially with the injury to Anthony Rendon and Logan O’Hoppe. Moreover, Hosmer will have more motivation to contribute for a squad that has something to play for, which is a spot in the AL Wildcard.

Minnesota Twins

Speaking of winning and competing in the postseason, the Minnesota Twins are atop the AL Central race, and they are the organization with the least reason to add Eric Hosmer. He will be more of an insurance asset as the backup to Donovan Solano, who has been great for the Twins. Solano will likely remain as the starter, so Hosmer will need to accept being a backup initially and fight for his slot in Minnesota.

Despite being underrated and unpopular to the casual fans, the Twins have been possessing a winning pedigree led by Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Sonny Gray. The Twins have a culture that Hosmer will appreciate, and it will not be a short stint for him, similar to his tenure with the Red Sox or Cubs.