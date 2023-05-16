A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Doc Rivers is currently out of work in the NBA following his dismissal from his post as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a decision by the Sixers not a few expected the team would make after it shockingly had a meltdown in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the hands of Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Up 3-2 after five games in the series, the Sixers were on the cusp of knocking out the defending Eastern Conference champions, but as fate would have it, Philly crumbled under pressure and lost Games 6 and 7 to suffer yet another exit from the playoffs under Rivers.

Whether you think Doc Rivers deserves another shot at being a head coach in the NBA or that teams should stay away from him, there’s a good reason to believe that he will find a landing spot in the league sooner than later. Rivers started out his career as head coach in the NBA with the Orlando Magic way back in the 1999-00 season then after five seasons with the team, he went to the Boston Celtics, where he mentored for nine seasons, a stretch that included a title win in 2008. He would later coach for seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before spending three seasons with the Sixers.

There are other open coaching vacancies in the NBA that just opened, three of which we are going to briefly discuss below.

3. Toronto Raptors

A number of names have been linked to the coaching gig that’s currently open in Toronto. The Raptors had just split ways with Nick Nurse, who led the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship a few years ago, and are looking for a new direction. Doc Rivers is available, so from that standpoint alone plus his resume, the Raptors could kick the tires on the potential to hire the former coach of a divisional rival. There’s also the intriguing angle floated by Marc J. Spears of ESPN, who reminded everyone of the link between Doc Rivers and Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri.

“Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri entered the NBA as an unpaid scout with the Orlando Magic who were then coached by Doc Rivers. Wonder if that past relationship and long friendship can lead to interest from the Raptors with Rivers for their head coach opening.”

2. Phoenix Suns

Are the Suns an ideal destination for Doc Rivers? A veteran, championship-winning head coach like Rivers will always see his name connected to a talent-laden squad that’s missing a mentor such as Phoenix, which just parted ways with Monty Williams. The Suns’ firing of Williams came as a shock to most people, but what’s done is done. Now, they are looking for their next head coach hire since the start of the Mat Ishia era, and Doc Rivers could be that splashy sideline acquisition for the franchise.

The Suns have incredible pieces ready at the disposal of their new head coach. They still have the combo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, arguably the scariest 1-2 perimeter tandem in the league today. There are rumors that Phoenix is also a potential destination for former James Harden. Although the possibility of hiring Doc Rivers might be enough for the former NBA MVP to squash that rumored idea, there’s also the notion that Rivers could be the one to unlock the full potential of this team, notwithstanding his past playoff shortcomings.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

How about Doc Rivers as the next head coach of the Bucks? The Bucks’ coaching gig should be very appealing for Rivers. For one, it’s got one of the best players in the world in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The idea of moving on from a team with Joel Embiid to one that has Antetokounmpo as its cornerstone sounds so enticing.

Milwaukee just fired Mike Budenholzer following an embarrassing early exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference got taken out by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in just five games in the first round. Despite their massive playoff disappointment, the Bucks should remain a serious NBA title contender for years to come. The Bucks still have the pair of Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. They could lose Khris Middleton in the offseason, but if he leaves, that will open up a significant cap space to lure another star to Milwaukee. In other words, Doc Rivers will not be lacking in roster talent should he become the next head coach of the Bucks.