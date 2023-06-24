At last year's NHL Draft, Slovakian hockey won the day. Juraj Slafkovsky went first overall to the Montreal Canadiens. And the New Jersey Devils followed that up by selecting Simon Nemec. It was the first time two Slovkain players went 1-2 in NHL Draft history. This year, there's another top prospect from Slovakia.

Dalibor Dvorsky certainly isn't going top two in the 2023 NHL Draft. However, he is far from a bad prospect. The 17-year-old has turned heads on the international stage and in his season with AIK in the second tier of Swedish hockey.

There are some questions regarding Dvorsky's positional future. Some like him as a winger instead of his natural position as a center iceman. I think he does stick down the middle in the NHL, but there may be some versatility there.

Dvorsky is a highly gifted playmaker who is great at holding onto the puck and waiting for the play to open up. Furthermore, he's sound on the defensive end of the ice. And he's shown flashes of being able to handle the more hard-nosed and gritty situations.

As the draft nears, it's intriguing to think of where Dvorsky may end up to begin his NHL career. That said, here are three of the best landing spots for Dalibor Dvorsky at the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Blues could find themselves in a rather interesting position. This draft is forward-heavy, especially at the center position. Center is a big need for the Blues as it pertains to their farm system.

St. Louis owns the 10th overall pick in this year's draft. And as such, there's a chance the top-tier centers are all gone by this pick. However, Dvorsky's availability could make things interesting.

Dvorsky would step in as a future top-six center. His two-way game is certainly appealing to the Blues, as well. If he doesn't translate well down the middle, the Blues can move him to the wing. And that could give them a potential Vladimir Tarasenko replacement. Either way, a win-win scenario.

Of course, Dvorsky has to actually be available to the Blues first. And there is a non-zero chance he goes before the 10th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Red Wings need high-end skill in their forward prospect group. Dvorsky brings that high-end skill to any team that selects him. What Detroit also needs are high-end centers. They selected Marco Kasper last year, so Dvorsky adds to that high-end center depth.

The Red Wings have their future top-line center in captain Dylan Larkin. Kasper certainly figures to play high in the lineup, as well. Andrew Copp is likely to move to the wing at some point. This could give Dvorsky the chance to play in the top six down the middle or on the wing. The Slovakian prospect brings a lot of versatility to the Red Wings.

The Canucks simply don't have much in the way of exciting prospects. This is simply due to the team's complete refusal to rebuild their roster and stock up the farm system. However, this season they can add an exciting talent without needing to rebuild.

The Canucks are in a similar boat to the Blues. Vancouver needs centers but may be faced with either reaching on a defenseman or taking a winger as the best player available. However, Dvosrky would likely be the BPA at 11 if he's there, negating the need for a reach.

Dvorsky is a top-six center who could anchor the middle of the ice for years to come. He solves a pressing need for the Canucks and immediately becomes their top prospect. He's everything the Canucks need at this point in time.