3 best free agents the Blue Jays must target after early MLB playoff exit

The Toronto Blue Jays made it back to the playoffs in 2022 after missing them entirely in the 2021 season. However, their stay didn’t last long, as they were swept out of the Wild Card round by the Seattle Mariners after a massive collapse in Game 2 of the series. Now the Blue Jays will have to work on recovering and building up their squad for the 2023 season.

The Blue Jays seemed to have a good shot of making some noise in the playoffs considering they have one of the deeper rosters in the league. But the team never found a way to consistently reach expectations in the regular season, and that carried into the playoffs, where the team failed to protect an 8-1 lead that they held heading into the sixth inning.

The offseason is where teams make their biggest moves, and the Blue Jays will be looking to do just that over the next few months. With Toronto looking to build their way back up after a crushing playoff exit, here are three players they should look to target in free agency this offseason.

3. Michael Fulmer

Michael Fulmer has built himself back up after he faltered as a starter to become a very valuable relief pitcher in the MLB. Fulmer was dealt to the Minnesota Twins from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, and is now set for free agency after the Twins failed to make it to the playoffs. Considering how the Blue Jays bullpen melted down in their final game of the season, Fulmer would be a perfect target for them.

Fulmer has emerged as a valuable late-inning reliever who can do a little bit of everything in the bullpen. He closed games at times for the Tigers in 2021, but he spent much of the 2022 season serving as a setup man. Fulmer put together a solid season with the Tigers and Twins (5-6, 3.39 ERA, 3 SV, 61 K, 1.37 WHIP) and he should earn a nice contract for himself this offseason.

Fulmer isn’t going to be an outrageously expensive target this offseason considering he’s not a true closer, but the Blue Jays don’t need a closer; they need help getting to their closer. That’s precisely what Fulmer does, making him a perfect free agent target for Toronto as the offseason nears its official start.

2. Adam Duvall

The biggest need for the Blue Jays in their lineup is a true designated hitter, but they also need some outfield depth as well. That makes Adam Duvall a perfect target for them once free agency opens up. Duvall missed half of the 2022 season with a wrist injury, and he wasn’t playing too well before that, so Duvall’s potentially regressed market could make him the perfect option for Toronto.

After playing a huge role in helping the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series, Duvall struggled when he played last season (.213 BA, 12 HR, 36 RBI, .677 OPS). It was a letdown considering Duval smacked 38 home runs and drove in a league leading 113 RBIs the season before, and it will likely lead the Braves to move on from him this offseason.

Considering he’s 34 years old and coming off a down year, Duvall could be a cheaper outfield option for the Blue Jays to look at who could also play designated hitter if they want. Duvall won a Gold Glove in 2021 so it’s not as if he’s a defensive liability, but his addition would give Toronto the flexibility to mix and match their lineup in a way they weren’t really able to this season, making him a sneaky good free agent target this offseason.

1. Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon didn’t exactly get the long-term deal he was looking for last offseason, so he signed a shorter term deal with the San Francisco Giants that gave him the option to opt out and hit free agency again this season. Considering how good Rodon was for the Giants, it’s not a surprise to see that he is expected to opt out and hit free agency again.

The Blue Jays need to reinforce their rotation after their dynamic top duo of Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman, and Rodon would be the perfect option in free agency. Rodon is a lefty, which will break up the righty-heavy top of the rotation. Most importantly, Rodon proved last season that he can stay healthy through a full season, and he put together the most complete campaign of his career (14-8, 2.88 ERA, 237 K, 1.03 WHIP).

Many of the concerns that surrounded Rodon last offseason don’t exist anymore, and given the Blue Jays pitching needs, he’s the perfect target for them. Toronto is only a few pieces away from being a legitimate World Series contender, and if they can find a way to add Rodon, it may be the move that pushes the Blue Jays over the top.