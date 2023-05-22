Despite a 21-27 record, the hottest team in the National League right now is the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won eight of their last 10 games after one of the worst opening months in team history.

This recent resurgence has primarily been via the Cardinals’ bats. St. Louis is averaging 7.2 runs per game over its last 14 contests, including games of 12, 16, and 18 runs scored.

The Cardinals’ pitching, though, has not been as strong. The ERA of the team’s starting rotation sits at 4.89, the ninth-worst in the majors. Jordan Montgomery has been St. Louis’ best starter so far, but even his ERA sits at 4.21. Four other members of the rotation have ERAs over 5.00.

Tyler O’Neill has failed to repeat his fabulous 2021 season in which he hit 34 home runs and batted .286, leading to a Gold Glove Award and an eighth-place finish in the NL MVP voting. Last year, his average dropped to .228 and his power also decreased as he dealt with injuries.

In 2023, O’Neill’s home run rate is the lowest of his career and his strikeout numbers are up. He is batting .228 with two homers and six RBI in 92 at-bats and is currently on the injured list with a back injury.

Even with his offensive struggles, O’Neill is still a Gold Glove winner who is only 27 years old, making him an ideal trade bait for this Cardinals team. The current rumor is that the Cardinals are looking to trade O’Neill for pitching.

These are the teams that might be looking to swap a starting pitcher for Tyler O’Neill.

Philadelphia Phillies

Most teams would envy the outfield of the Philadelphia Phillies. Kyle Schwarber has as much power as anyone in the league, Nick Castellanos is an RBI machine, and Brandon Marsh has been a breakout centerfielder.

But this group is not as strong as many believe it to be. Schwarber is batting just .174, Marsh’s batting average dropped almost 100 points during the last month, and the metrics say that Castellanos’ hot start is unsustainable.

There are also serious concerns on the defensive end. Schwarber ranks among the worst outfielders in MLB with -8 defensive runs saved above average while Marsh and Castellanos are also negatives with the glove, per Baseball Reference.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Phillies have yet to find a consistent fourth outfielder, with Jake Cave, Josh Harrison, and Dalton Guthrie proving unsatisfactory and Cristian Pache on the IL.

Like the Cardinals, Philadelphia has its own starting pitching issues, but the Phillies also need O’Neill’s glove and bat. St. Louis could receive a guy like Ranger Suarez in return here.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle’s young outfield duo of Jared Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez have demonstrated promise but are still searching for consistency, while veteran Teoscar Hernandez is a solid option in right field.

But the Mariners have gotten next to nothing from the DH spot and their backup outfielders, giving them no reliable bats off the bench.

While Seattle pitchers Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen are both struggling after strong years in 2022, their underlying metrics suggest a second-half bounce-back in St Louis.

New York Yankees

With Aaron Hicks designated for assignment plus Giancarlo Stanton on the IL, the Yankees have a need for another outfielder. Oswaldo Cabrera and Willie Calhoun (combined .210 average and six homers in 214 ABs) are not the solution.

Tyler O’Neill gives New York a better option defensively while providing more pop with the bat.

The Yankees’ pitching is also not the strongest, but don’t be surprised if the club trades away someone like Domingo German or Luis Severino, then turns around and makes a blockbuster deal for a Cy Young candidate.