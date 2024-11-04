The Indiana Pacers have suffered a couple of major blows early in the 2024-25 season with injuries to two of their centers in James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson. The Pacers still have Myles Turner up front, but the injury bug leaves them very thin in terms of their center rotation. It would be wise for the Pacers to explore the trade market when it comes to addressing their injury issues at center.

Looking around the NBA, there isn’t a big market in terms of quality centers who could be available via trade for the Pacers, but there are a couple of players who could fit the bill.

Both Wiseman and Jackson are dealing with Achilles injuries and will likely be out for quite some time if not the duration of the 2024-25 season. If the Pacers want to be a legitimate team in the Eastern Conference, they’re going to need additional help up front.

The Pacers have started out the 2024-25 season rather slowly mustering only a 2-4 record so far. It’s possible a replacement center could come in the form of a free-agent signing from a player already available, as per Keith Smith of Spotrac. But the Pacers need to scour the trade front to find immediate help. Here’s a look at a few targets they could inquire about.

1. Walker Kessler



This is probably a swing for the fences type move and could be more of a pipe dream for the Pacers on the trade front. Kessler is coveted by other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. Indiana would certainly have competition for him.

If the Pacers do trade for a center, it will be for someone coming off the bench as Myles Turner is the starting big man. Kessler has started all six games for the Utah Jazz so far and he may not be very amenable to moving to the bench for Indiana.

But he’s a developing player with size and talent at center. Through the first six games of the season, he’s averaging 9.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots while shooting 62.2 percent from the field. He would be a perfect addition for the Pacers. If the Pacers could get some kind of assurance that Kessler would be fine coming off the bench, some form of trade involving rookie Johnny Furphy and second-year guard Ben Sheppard could work.

But the Pacers like Sheppard and he’s been a big part of their rotation after a strong playoff run last year as a rookie. Kessler probably isn’t a realistic target, but one they should reach out about just in case.

2. Kelly Olynyk



Olynyk is a more realistic target than Kessler and would be fine with a bench role as the backup center. He’s currently dealing with back injury though and is likely a few weeks away from a possible return. The Pacers might not be able to wait that long to pull a move for a center.

But if they are willing to wait, Olynyk would be a solid addition to a team looking to make the playoffs. Even though Olynyk would be okay coming off the bench, it’s not likely he’s looking to be moved after being dealt to his hometown team last year in the Toronto Raptors.

He’s a quality veteran too, coming off a season during which he averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the 28 games he played for the Raptors after the trade last year. He’s a stretch big too who spaces the floor with his three-point shooting at a career average of 36.9 percent.

It’s not a stretch to imagine the Raptors asking about Canada native Bennedict Mathurin in a possible trade, but the Pacers should not do such a thing. There should be other avenues towards getting an Olynyk deal done that does not include a key piece of the team’s future.

3. Zeke Nnaji



Another potential center trade target for the Pacers is Nnaji, who has not been able to establish himself in the Denver Nuggets rotation despite signing a long-term contract extension during preseason last year.

Nnaji played around 17 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season and a little over 13 in 2022-23. But his minutes dropped to just under ten last year, and he’s down at three per game this year. He’s a rim-running big man who can be active in the paint. He’s also able to shoot the midrange jumper and has worked on his three-point shot.

It likely won’t take much to pry Nnaji away from the Nuggets. And at this point, a change of scenery might be what he needs. Nuggets coach Mike Malone has gone to playing Deandre Jordan over him this season. The Pacers should most certainly reach out and inquire about a trade.