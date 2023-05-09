Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series ahead of Game 5. The Lakers won the game 104-101, all behind an incredible fourth quarter performance from Lonnie Walker IV. Walker began the season in the starting lineup and carried plenty of minutes, but all of that changed after the trade deadline remake of the roster. In the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far, he was rarely seeing minutes, scoring 17 points total before Game 3. In Saturday’s Game 3, he saw an uptick in minutes that resulted in 12 points. Then Game 4 arrived, and Walker became the hero.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 15 points in Game 4, all of them coming in the fourth quarter. He was scoring at all three levels, hitting key buckets to answer anytime the Warriors were mustering a run. His 15 points were only two less than the entire Warriors team combined for in the final frame, and he also hit the final two free-throws to make the score 104-101. Once the game ended, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers team serenaded the 24-year-old guard for having the defining moment of his young career. The Lakers have a roster with a bunch of talent, and coach Darvin Ham has preached the importance of staying ready for the opportunity. Walker showed he was, playing hero in a decisive Game 4 win.

The series now shifts back to San Francisco, and the defending champions are on the brink of elimination. With the Lakers up 3-1, they can put the nail in the coffin of the Warriors season with a Game 5 win and advance to the Western Conference Finals. With all of that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Lakers in Game 5 vs. the Warriors.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis breaks inconsistency streak

Anthony Davis had a big game for his recent standards in Game 4, as he broke the trend of stellar play being every other game. Davis finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 10/16 from the field. However, Davis only had four shots in the second half, and once again he started to see his impact diminish. With the chance to close out the series in Game 5, it would be massive if Davis can have a dominant performance throughout. Although he is due for an off game, Davis is going to break the trend once again and dominate in Game 5.

Davis showed he can dominate on the road in Game 1. He finished that game with 30 points and 23 rebounds, a gargantuan performance that led the Lakers to a win. However, he fell off drastically in Game 2 with 11 points and 7 rebounds, setting up for a pivotal two game set in Los Angeles. With the Lakers protecting home court, there is less pressure on Davis to perform in Game 5. This is exactly why he will play like a superstar in Game 5, as he will be confident and loose on the floor. Expect a massive performance in Game 5 from Davis, one that could easily help the Lakers advance.

Austin Reaves has Lonnie Walker IV game vs. Golden State Warriors

Lonnie Walker IV had an all-time showing in Game 4 that he will remember for the rest of his life. Helping the Lakers put the Warriors in a daunting 3-1 hole is undoubtedly an invigorating return to the lineup; expect to see more of Walker for the rest of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Following up his Game 4 performance will be tough, however he won’t be playing with the pressure of very high expectations. Walker should play well, although he won’t mirror Game 4. Nevertheless, Austin Reaves will mimic Walker and have a huge performance.

Reaves has had a really strong 2023 NBA Playoffs, truthfully putting himself into the national spotlight. He is a restricted free agent this offseason and will require a much bigger upgrade in salary. For the rest of the postseason, he will look to continue to establish himself as worthy of a pay raise. In Game 5, he will cement that status, going off like Walker did. There will be a quarter in Game 5 that Reaves almost replicates the scoring output from the Warriors. He will be scorching hot from all three levels and give the Lakers another much needed boost outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lakers send the Warriors home in 5

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are going to be sent home in five games. It won’t officially mark the end of their dynasty, but it will be the most healthy version of their big three being sent home earlier than they ever have been. Although the Warriors are a much better team at home, the Lakers Game 4 win will have taken the breath out of them. The Lakers are going to come out hungry to end the series come tipoff in Game 5, riding that momentum all the way to a win.

Many NBA media pundits picked the Warriors going into this series, and the resulting Lakers 4-1 series win will be eye-opening. The Lakers will advance to the Western Conference Finals and have some extra rest given the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns series must go at least six games. The Lakers will use that extra rest to celebrate sending the defending champions home rather quickly, and then get ready to prepare for the final round before the 2023 NBA Finals.