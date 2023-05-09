Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a huge win in Game 4 of their second round NBA Playoffs series against the Golden State Warriors to take a 3-1 lead in the series, and Lonnie Walker IV went off for 15 points in the fourth quarter. Walker IV’s teammates were fired up for his performance after the game on Twitter.

One of those teammates was Dennis Schroder.

“15 POINTS IN THE 4TH QUARTER?! THAT’S TUFF! 💯🔥 @lonniewalker_4” wrote Dennis Schroder.

Another teammate who was hyped up by Walker IV’s performance was Jarred Vanderbilt.

“Lonnie Walker IV!!” wrote Jarred Vanderbilt.

Walker IV scored his 15 points on 6-9 shooting, making many key buckets down the stretch of the game to help the Lakers pull off the 104-101 win over the Warriors. Dennis Schroder also scored 10 off of the bench.

Out of the starters, it was LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves who did the scoring for the Lakers. LeBron James led the way with 27 points on 10-25 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds and recorded six assists. Anthony Davis scored 23 points on 10-16 shooting. He grabbed 15 rebounds. Austin Reaves scored 21 points with two rebounds and four assists.

The win for the Lakers gives them a stranglehold on the series. They will head to Golden State on Wednesday and hope to close out the series with a win on the road in Game 5. If they are unable to do so, they will come back home for Game 6 on Friday, with a Game 7 scheduled for Sunday, if it gets to that point.