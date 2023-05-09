Klay Thompson’s late three-pointers against the Lakers in Game 4 had many associated with the Warriors dumbfounded, but none more so than head coach Steve Kerr.

With a one-point lead with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Thompson took a rushed shot from beyond the arc with the shot clock winding down that missed and resulted in the Lakers getting possession.

However, he would take another ill-advised three-pointer soon after the Lakers took a one-point lead with 1:43 remaining in the game — this time with plenty of seconds on the shot clock.

Kerr was in disbelief as he had his hands on his head before the shot even hit the rim.

LIVE AND DIE BY THE 3 😭😭😭 Look Kerr after this Klay Thompson shot in late 4th quarter 😭😭😭😭😭😭 Warriors are cooked pic.twitter.com/qMQyWoLYb9 — BJ♛🇩🇴 (@bjaysowavy) May 9, 2023

Of course, the Warriors had chances after as well only to blow it and go on to lose Game 4, but they could have been in a much better position had Thompson gotten better looks for those shots.

It compounded the misery on a night to forget for Thompson — scoring just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting — and despite Kerr’s in-game reaction, he had his player’s back post-game.

“Yeah, I trust Klay,” Kerr told reporters (via NBC Sports). “I mean, think of everything that he’s done for this team. So part of who he is is he’s going to fire away. And there were a couple of shots late that he probably would like to have back, but it’s part of who we are as a team.

“We’re going to fire; we’re going to Steph or Klay, gets an opening. They’re going to let it go. And they’ve had a ton of success over the years. Obviously, they both had some looks down the stretch, but give the Lakers credit. They played good defense and we couldn’t get anything to go.”

The series heads back to San Francisco on Wednesday as the Warriors will now have to come back from 3-1 down against a LeBron James team.