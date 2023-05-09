ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Golden State Warriors failed to execute down the stretch against the Los Angeles Lakers. The home side – led by Lonnie Walker of all people – hit the big shots and got the right stops to seal the deal in Game 4.

The Warriors gave Walker and the Lakers praise for outplaying them down the stretch. But head coach Steve Kerr also pointed out the several illegal screens called against his side in the fourth quarter.

“It was about [Lonnie] Walker, and I think we had three or four illegal screens called. That was disappointing,” said Kerr. “There were a couple that were very disappointing just live.”

The Warriors coach didn’t say anything explicitly, but he did manage to sneak in what felt like a subtle shot at the purple and gold for going a little Hollywood on the referees, who in turn fell for the Lakers’ “gamesmanship”.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Lakers are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded. I’ll have to see the replays. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe those were all illegal screens, but it didn’t feel like it,” Steve Kerr continued.

Steve Kerr says the Lakers play with a lot of "gamesmanship" and were rewarded on flops pic.twitter.com/QeIXGlPegb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2023

Favorable whistle or not, the Warriors didn’t do themselves any favors with how poorly they shot from the floor. Jordan Poole couldn’t buy a shot. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 6-of-23 from three-point range. With three points ultimately deciding the game, a singular play could have been the difference for Golden State.

The calls don’t always go your way, but making shots with solid late-game execution is something the team can control. The Warriors will need to control what they can in Game 5 else watch their title defense go up in smoke.