The Los Angeles Lakers allowed the Golden State Warriors to make it a series by losing Game 5 in San Francisco by a score of 121-106. Both teams now return to Los Angeles for a pivotal Game 6, one the Lakers are most likely deeming a must-win alongside the Warriors. If the Warriors can take Game 6 on the road, they will have all the momentum going into a decisive Game 7 in San Francisco. For now, both teams will rest up for Game 6 Friday, especially the Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James looked hobbled for much of the affair, which is not a surprise given the wear and tear his 38-year-old body is enduring. However, there was a specific instance in the second half where he landed awkwardly and seemed to be favoring his previously injured foot. This and the status of Davis will be something to keep an eye on before Friday’s game. Davis left in the second half and never returned after sustaining a head injury due to an inadvertent elbow from Kevon Looney. Lakers fans are currently holding their breath hoping he avoided a concussion and will not have to participate in necessary protocol, as this would keep him out of Game 6. For the purpose of prediction, assume Anthony Davis is playing in Game 6, but it is no guarantee. Hence, here are three bold predictions for the Lakers in a crucial Game 6 against the Warriors.

Lonnie Walker IV mimics Game 4 for the Los Angeles Lakers

Lonnie Walker IV had an historic fourth quarter in Game 4 to help the Lakers secure a 3-1 lead. He now will return to Crypto.com Arena with a less comfortable 3-2 lead, but he will mimic his performance from the last time he was in Los Angeles. He secured himself minutes from the performance, and had a decent showing in Game 5. However, it was nothing like the previous game, and the Los Angeles atmosphere is going to bring out a star showing from him. With the Lakers most likely not going to be playing at full strength, Walker will step up big time.

Game 4 saw Walker IV score at all three levels in the fourth quarter, and he continued some of that production in Game 5. Although it wasn’t nearly the same output, he displayed similar abilities to excel in the mid-range while also hitting shots from beyond the arc. He looked comfortable with the ball in his hand, and he gives the Lakers second unit another scorer in an already very formidable bunch. With the urgency of avoiding a Game 7 at hand, Walker is going to channel his outing from Game 4 and light up the scoreboard in Game 6.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry struggles late

Stephen Curry is a generational player and the reason for the Warriors dynasty. He had another great outing in Game 5, and he will look to continue a solid 2023 NBA Playoffs in Game 6. However, one thing Curry and his fans cannot deny is that he struggles to hit clutch shots. In his playoff career, Curry is 0-12 on potential go-ahead shots in the final 45 seconds of regulation or overtime. Game 6 is going to come down to the wire, and once again Curry is going to have the opportunity to give the Warriors the late lead. Precedent will remain, and he will fail to convert in the clutch moments.

It is one of the few blemishes on Curry’s illustrious career, but it is especially prevalent on this year’s Warriors. Curry has had to carry this team more than any other iteration of the Warriors throughout their dynasty, exemplified by his 50 point performance in Game 7 of the first round. The Lakers are going to give the Warriors and Curry an opportunity to take the lead late, and Curry is going to take the shot. Unfortunately for Golden State, Stephen Curry will miss a go-ahead shot and put the Warriors season in jeopardy.

Lakers knock out the defending champions

The Lakers have a golden opportunity in Game 6 to move onto the Western Conference Finals and knock out the defending champions. To do it on their home floor and avoid a Game 7 back in San Francisco, the Lakers understand this is their chance. More importantly, LeBron James knows this is their chance, and staying away from a Game 7 will be paramount. James is going to have his team extremely focused and determined, and it will show in the final score; the Lakers are going to win Game 6, win the series, and knock out the defending champion Warriors.

It will be quite the turnaround for the Lakers. After starting 2-10 and looking like a non-contender, they will have reversed their fortunes all the way to the Western Conference Finals. A lot of this can be attributed to the roster remake at the trade deadline, but this team had to still figure out how to play together in half of a season. The Lakers have been successful in building such chemistry, so much so to give themselves a chance to eliminate the Warriors for the first time in the playoff history of their dynasty before the Western Conference Finals. Game 6 should be highly entertaining, and expect it to end in a Lakers win.