The Golden State Warriors currently find themselves down 0-2 in their first round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Sacramento Kings took Game 2 by a score of 114-106, surviving a flurry of Warriors’ runs to remain in control most of the way. The Kings were once again led by De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk in the score sheet. Fox and Sabonis had 24 points, while Fox had 9 assists and Sabonis had 9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Monk poured in 18 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. The game unfortunately got chippy in the fourth quarter when Sabonis and Draymond Green got tangled up under the basket.

Green felt he was grabbed by Sabonis and consequently stomped on his chest. The referees convened and ultimately disciplined Sabonis with a Flagrant 1, while Green received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected. Green now awaits a further punishment from the NBA in the form of a suspension or a fine, and the Warriors find themselves in rare territory.

The last time the Warriors were down 2-0, Baron Davis was leading the team and the Warriors were in the 2007 Western Conference Semifinals vs. the Utah Jazz led by Deron Williams. The Warriors went on to lose that series 4-1, as this year’s team looks to avoid a similar fate. It is certainly a new experience for a team with four championships in the last decade, as this is Stephen Curry’s first time being down 2-0 in his career. Nevertheless, Game 3 back in San Francisco will be huge for the Warriors in order to gain some ground in the series, all the while potentially missing Green. Here are 3 bold predictions for the Warriors in Game 3 of their first round 2023 NBA Playoffs series vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry drops 50 points on the Sacramento Kings

Stephen Curry has not shot the ball up to his standards so far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Through 2 games, Curry is 9/27 from the 3-point line, an unmemorable 33% from beyond the arc. In Game 2, he was 3/13 from long range, unable to find a rhythm from deep all game long. As the Warriors return to the bay, so will Curry’s 3-point prowess. Curry will drill 3-pointers consistently on his way to scoring over 50 points in Game 3.

Curry has four NBA rings under his belt. He could retire now and would be considered the best shooter of all time, and one of the best guards the NBA has ever seen. However, all winners know there is no championship sweeter than the next one, and Curry is a generational winner. The Warriors and Curry have been much better at home this season in general, and it will be evident in Game 3. The Stephen Curry the NBA world has fallen in love with will return in Game 3 and score over 50 points against the Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors score 40 in the first quarter

It has been well documented all season long how much better the Warriors are at home. The Warriors were 33-8 at the Chase Center in the regular season this year, while they were an abysmal 11-30 on the road. Through 2 games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, trends are continuing, as they of course find themselves down 0-2. Returning to the Chase Center, expect the Warriors to be a different ball club, especially in terms of the energy they come out with. The home crowd and success at the Chase Center will propel the Warriors to an over 40 point first quarter.

At the Chase Center, the Warriors averaged 119.7 points per game, and Game 3 will see them cooking on the offensive side of the ball. It won’t be just Curry hitting shots, but Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole are going to have the hot hand throughout the game. This will be key in setting up the third bold prediction for Game 3, as the Golden State Warriors are going to move 1 game closer to evening the series.

Warriors blowout the Kings, gain ground up to 1-2

As mentioned, the Warriors are a completely different team at home. It is not surprising that a team would have a better record at home, given the home court advantage and familiarity with the environment. However, the drastic difference in the Warriors home and away splits this season is slightly more extreme than seen in year’s past. Whatever the reason for it, the difference will play to the Warriors advantage for the next 2 games, as they will rejoice to be playing at the Chase Center.

The Warriors will not only win Game 3, but they will blowout the Kings by double digits. They will start the game with an intensity they haven’t yet displayed this postseason, and they will ride a scorching start all the way to a victory. After Game 3, the Warriors will have a little more hope about their 2023 NBA Playoffs fate and their chances at advancing.