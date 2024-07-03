As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the 2024 NFL season, the excitement of training camp brings not only hope and anticipation. It is also the harsh reality of roster cuts. Each year, tough decisions are made, and promising careers can be unexpectedly halted. This year's training camp will be no different. Several players remain on the bubble, fighting to prove their worth. For some, the journey may end sooner than expected. With a roster teeming with talent and high expectations, the Cowboys must make strategic decisions to assemble the best team possible. Here, we delve into three players who could find themselves on the chopping block ahead of training camp: Trey Lance, Chauncey Golston, and Nahshon Wright.

The Cowboys So Far

The Cowboys' most notable offseason moves did not include signing wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons, or quarterback Dak Prescott to new contracts. The situation with Prescott is particularly concerning. He cannot be franchise-tagged after this season. That means if the Cowboys don’t secure a new deal, he could become a free agent next offseason. Dallas shouldn’t hesitate based on the end of the 2023 season. Prescott finished second in QBR and was an MVP contender until the end. The Cowboys are fortunate to have a franchise quarterback and shouldn’t risk losing him. Delaying the contract for Lamb has likely cost them financially as well. The Cowboys also let offensive tackle Tyron Smith go to the Jets for a modest $6.5 million fully guaranteed.

Keep in mind that with such a solid core, Dallas remains a Super Bowl contender. However, their lack of significant moves in free agency raises questions. Take note that their biggest additions were cornerback Jourdan Lewis, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and running it back with Ezekiel Elliott. The team will eventually need to pay their star players. That will surely require careful management of their resources.

Here we'll look at three players who are cut candidates on the Dallas Cowboys' roster ahead of NFL training camp.

Trey Lance, QB

Last offseason, the Cowboys made a pretty shrewd move by trading for Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. Acquiring a young, talented, and athletic player like Lance for just a fourth-round pick was a gamble worth taking.

However, the Cowboys made it clear where Lance stood last year. Despite having the chance to utilize him in specific packages, Lance did not play a single snap during his first season in Dallas.

As he enters his second offseason with the team, it seems the pecking order remains unchanged. Right now, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush stand firmly at the top. This offseason and preseason will be crucial for Lance. Even if he shows significant improvement, a potential extension for Prescott could lead to the Cowboys parting ways with Lance before the season starts.

Chauncey Golston, DL

Chauncey Golston is a former third-round pick from Iowa. He has found himself on the edge of the roster during the past few offseasons. The Cowboys must decide if it's worth holding onto him if he doesn't perform well in the 2024 preseason.

Golston was a standout at Iowa. That's why the Cowboys selected him with the 84th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Last year, he played over 300 snaps and seemed poised for an expanded role this season. However, if younger players and free agents outperform him, his time with the Cowboys could come to an end.

Nahshon Wright, CB

Remember that the Cowboys boast a strong group of cornerbacks. This could push someone like Nahshon Wright off the roster right quick.

Trevon Diggs will soon return from injury, and DaRon Bland comes off a breakout season. In addition, slot corner Jourdan Lewis rejoins the team. The depth at safety further reduces the likelihood of Wright securing a versatile defensive role. Despite his physical attributes, Wright has yet to fulfill his potential.

The Cowboys have also invested in late-round picks like Eric Scott Jr and Caelen Carson in the past two offseasons. If these newcomers outplay Wright, he could be searching for a new team soon. Yes, cornerback guru Mike Zimmer might still be able to unlock Wright's potential. However, the clock is ticking for the fourth-year pro to prove his worth in Dallas.

Looking Ahead

As the Cowboys navigate the rigorous demands of the 2024 training camp, the stakes are higher than ever. They have a roster filled with talent and a renewed sense of urgency. Still, the team must make difficult decisions that balance immediate needs with long-term goals. Lance, Golston, and Wright are just a few examples of the tough choices ahead. The outcomes of these battles will not only shape the roster but also set the tone for a season where the Cowboys aim to transform their potential into success. As fans watch closely, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining who will “America's Team” pursue their Super Bowl aspirations and who will be left behind.