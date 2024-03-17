In the fast-paced realm of NFL free agency, every transaction carries the weight of potentially reshaping a team's trajectory. The New York Jets are one team very eager for a turnaround. To help that along, they made a notable move during the 2024 free agency window. The Jets secured the services of seasoned offensive tackle Tyron Smith on a one-year contract. This acquisition has ignited discussions among fans and pundits. Many have wondered about the potential impact of this investment on the Jets' upcoming season.
New York Jets' 2023 Season Recap
The New York Jets' journey through the 2023 season was a rollercoaster ride. It was marked by peaks and valleys, ultimately resulting in a 7-10 record and a disappointing absence from postseason contention. That was certainly not what their fans expected after their bombshell acquisition of star QB Aaron Rodgers. Despite glimpses of promise and strides in certain areas, inconsistency, and major injuries haunted the team throughout the season. These hindering their ability to mount a serious playoff challenge. Sure, the Jets showcased flashes of potential through the performances of emerging talents. However, they grappled with maintaining the necessary consistency and health to thrive at the highest level. This left both fans and management yearning for more in the upcoming season.
Tyron Smith's Arrival in New York
The Jets have secured their left tackle for the 2024 season, and early signs suggest that they've struck a pretty good deal. According to initial reports, the deal with Tyron Smith has a potential value of up to $20 million, with only $6.5 million guaranteed. The remaining $13.5 million hinges on playing time and performance incentives. These incentives appear readily achievable. Of course, that's assuming Smith maintains his health.
From the Jets' perspective, this appears to be a steal. The contract presents minimal financial risk upfront, with ample protection against potential injury concerns. Again, this is considering Smith's history. Furthermore, despite being 33 years old, he remains younger than Duane Brown, who, at 38, still commands attention in the league.
Even the Jets themselves were taken aback by Smith's willingness to accept such terms. However, seizing the opportunity amidst a cooling market, they swiftly secured their desired asset.
Here we will look at and grade Tyron Smith's 1-year, $6.5 million contract with the New York Jets for 2024.
Grade: B
Aging Upgrade
Reflecting on the tumultuous 2023 season, the New York Jets found themselves in dire need of rejuvenation. Amidst efforts to shake off the shadows of past disappointments, one glaring gap emerged during the offseason: the offensive line. This was particularly true at the tackle position.
Addressing this void with the acquisitions of Morgan Moses and now Tyron Smith bears both promise and risk. As we have mentioned, at 33, Smith's recent injury track record raises concerns. He has, in fact, missed significant game time over the past four seasons. As such, anticipating potential absences in 2024 is reasonable.
Nonetheless, even a diminished Smith represents a substantial upgrade for the Jets. When fit, he maintains near-elite performance levels. Keep in mind that this is a guy who boasts eight Pro Bowl appearances and looming Hall of Fame credentials. The only reason Smith became available was his age and injury history. Despite that, the Jets, committed to their pursuit of contention, made sure they'd get him.
Risky Venture
Tyron Smith entered free agency as arguably the premier offensive lineman. However, this came with notable risk factors. Primarily, this referred to his inability to complete a full season since 2015, having missed a combined 37 games over the past four years.
Selected in the first round by Dallas in 2011, Smith steps into the Jets' left tackle role, following years of instability at the position. Yes, his injury history poses challenges. That said, the investment in supporting the 33-year-old through a season tends to yield dividends commensurate with his on-field performance.
Smith's stellar 2023 campaign, ranked fourth among offensive tackles by Pro Football Focus, underscores his prowess. He excels particularly in pass blocking. Despite limited appearances in 2023, he garnered second-team All-Pro honors and showcased his dominance in protecting the quarterback.
Given the Jets' struggles at left tackle in recent seasons, Smith's arrival heralds a significant upgrade. Of course, this is contingent upon his ability to maintain fitness throughout the season. Despite the gamble, the potential payoff justifies the risk.
Looking Ahead
In sum, the New York Jets' acquisition of Tyron Smith on a one-year, $6.5 million contract for the 2024 season represents a calculated gamble. It has potential dividends, though. Sure, Smith's age and injury history pose inherent risks. However, his undeniable talent and pedigree offer a tantalizing prospect for the Jets' offensive line. In a league where every move is scrutinized for its impact on a team's fortunes, this signing embodies the blend of risk and reward characteristic of NFL free agency. As the Jets embark on their journey toward redemption, the success of this deal may very well hinge on Smith's ability to deliver on the promise of his talent.