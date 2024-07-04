In less than two weeks, Chicago Bears rookies will report to their first NFL training camp, with veterans following their lead three days later. For the Chicago Bears, the 2024 season marks the start of a new era in the Windy City… one where an inept offense is a thing of the past, thanks to the work general manager Ryan Poles did in the offseason, adding Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift to an offense that was 20th in total yards and 18th in points per game last season.

However, not every player who heads to Bears training camp will be a part of the 53-man roster that hopes to bring Chicago back near the top of the league. Many players will have their NFL dreams put on hold, including some players who at first glance may appear to have their roster spots secure. So with that said, here are three notable players on the Bears roster who could be cut either ahead of training camp, or by the time the regular season begins in early September.

Khari Blasingame

With the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to occupy the same position in Chicago, fullback Khari Blasingame's fate may have been sealed. During his two seasons as the OC in Seattle, Shane Waldron and the Seahawks didn't keep a fullback on the roster. Instead, they relied more heavily on three tight end sets, which they used roughly 3x the NFL average, according to Johnathan Wood of Da Bears Blog. The Bears have three tight ends on their current roster who will certainly make the 53-man roster — Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett and Marcedes Lewis — in addition to a duo of seldom-used veterans (Tommy Sweeney and Stephen Carlson) and an undrafted rookie (Brenden Bates) competing for an additional roster spot.

The Bears backfield is just as crowded. D'Andre Swift was signed to be the lead back in Chicago, and behind him he's got Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer as well. Herbert rushed for 611 yards on 132 carries last year, and could've been on his way to a 1,000 yard season had an ankle injury not cost him five games in the middle of the season. Roschon Johnson is the best blocker of the Bears running backs and could be used in a fullback adjacent role if the Bears so desired

Travis Homer has been mentioned as a potential cut candidate, and it's certainly a possibility that his special teams value won't be enough to keep him on the 53-man roster, but what could keep him on board are the two years he spent with Shane Waldron in Seattle. Khalil Herbert has been rumored as a cut candidate as well, though I think it's far more likely that the Bears would look to trade Herbert rather than just cutting him. Because there is no cap penalty if he were released, and no clear role within the Bears offense, Khari Blasingame's days in Chicago may be numbered.

Larry Borom

The previous Bears regime used a 5th round pick on Larry Borom back in 2021 with hopes that a late-round flier on the big man out of Missouri might net them a starting caliber piece along what had been a horrendous offensive line. Unfortunately, Borom never panned out. In 39 appearances over the last three seasons, Borom has never flashed the makings of a top-tier NFL offensive lineman. Last season, he was ranked 74th among 81 qualified offensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. Borom gave up three sacks and 25 pressures over just 225 pass-blocking snaps. For comparison, 2022 5th round pick Braxton Jones gave up just two sacks and 32 pressures in 421 pass-blocking snaps.

The offseason additions of rookie 3rd-round pick Kiran Amegadjie, as well as veterans Ryan Bates, Matt Pryor and Coleman Shelton have put the Bears in a position where for the first time in years, their offensive line talent and depth isn't a huge concern going into the season. Borom is the low man on the totem pole, and with a cap hit of over $3 million in 2024, he's among the most clear candidate on the offensive line to be cut.

Velus Jones Jr.

Long gone are the days where guys like Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Chase Claypool, Damiere Byrd and yes, Velus Jones Jr. were required to masquerade as number one and number two receivers within an NFL offense. Now, with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, the Bears have arguably the most talented trio of wide receivers in the NFL, and that's made someone like Velus Jones Jr. expendable.

Moore, Allen and Odunze are roster locks, as is promising second year receiver Tyler Scott, a 4th round selection in 2023 who hauled in 17 receptions for 168 yards during his rookie campaign. That likely leaves four wide receivers — Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis, Freddie Swain and DeAndre Carter — competing for two roster spots.

Dante Pettis missed all of the 2023 season, but record 19 receptions for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns in Chicago in 2022. Freddie Swain, like Travis Homer, has experience playing under Shane Waldron in Seattle. DeAndre Carter has carved out a six-year NFL career in large part because of his special teams contributions, though in 2022, Carter flashed some potential as a rotational wide receiver, finishing the season in Los Angeles with 46 receptions for 538 yards and 3 touchdowns.

If the Bears decide to keep Velus Jones Jr. around, it will likely be because of his special teams contributions, though there are other players on the roster who could replicate his value there. Homer has returned 18 kicks in his career. Khalil Herbert handled kick return duties for the Bears as a rookie in 2021, taking back 27 kicks for an average of 24.1 yards.

Jones is coming off a season in which he had only 12 offensive touches for 71 yards. He's already 27 years old, despite the fact that he's going into just his third NFL season. It might be time for Ryan Poles to admit defeat on one of his first draft picks in Chicago.