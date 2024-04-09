As the Portland Trail Blazers limp to the finish line of a rough 2023-24 season, it's time to begin speculating about next year. Portland has a large portion of their roster under contract for next season but should still target several free agents around the margins in the offseason.
First of all, the Blazers are all but guaranteed to be over the salary cap next season. As it stands right now, Portland is committed to more than $165 million toward their active roster next season. The team's only free agents are third-string center Moses Brown and two-way players Ashton Hagans, Ibou Badji, and Justin Manaya.
This means that the Blazers will need to look at players that land within the mid-level exception.
With that this is who Portland should target in free agency this offseason.
Royce O'Neale
O'Neale is currently filling his role as the Pheonix Suns' backup small forward nicely. In his 75 games this season, O'Neale is averaging 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
A hard-nosed wing who can play as a big man in smaller lineups, O'Neale is versatile on defense and can hit spot-up jumpers from the 3-point line.
The Blazers are set at the starting forward spots with Toumani Camara and Jerami Grant but could use some veteran skill in the backup role.
O'Neale earned $9,500,000 in 2023-24.
Dario Saric
Another versatile frontcourt player, Saric can play small forward, power forward, or small-ball center. Saric may not have lived up to the hype from when he was drafted but he is a smart role player who won’t try to do too much, just score when he has to or keep the ball moving.
Saric has averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Golden State Warriors this season. He earned $2,709,849 this season.
Kevin Love
The Portland-area native is wrapping up a Hall of Fame career, and what better way to finish things off than to play for his hometown Blazers?
Love, while far from the rebounding and 3-point machine that he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, is still an efficient role player in small bursts. He provides championship experience and leadership and can hit shots, draw charges and rebound as a backup 4 or 5.
Love made $3,835,738 this season and has a player option with the Heat, so he may opt to return to Miami. If he opts to test the market, however, he would be an excellent addition for the Blazers' bench.
Blazers biggest moves coming via trade?
The Blazers at this rate won't likely have many roster spots open for free agent additions. In addition to the above noted free agents, Portland holds a team option on Dalano Banton, which they are likely to pick up based on the cost.
Portland could possibly open up more space by making an offseason trade. A deal is all but certain, but the size and scope, as well as the return, are unknown.
The Blazers are widely expected to shop veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon and his $22 million contract. Brogdon performed quite well for Portland this season, but the team simply has too many guards worthy of playing time and wants to focus on developing their young core. Brogdon was a good soldier during his time with the team, mentoring rookie Scoot Henderson and playing steady point guard both off the bench and in the starting lineup.
The Blazers could also look to sweeten a potential Brogdon deal by adding any combination of Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III, and possibly the Golden State Warriors' 2024 first-round draft pick.
While it's unclear how exactly Blazers GM Joe Cronin is approaching the offseason, there are tweaks around the margins that can help the team's young players in their development as the team starts to aim for winning basketball. Signing any of the aforementioned free agents would be a good start.