The Brooklyn Nets had a disappointing season, finishing in 11th place in the Eastern Conference at 32-50. Heading into the offseason, let's take a look at some Nets trade targets as they could retool their roster.
Brooklyn has some talented players on the roster, and they were only four games back from the play-in tournament. This shows that they are not too far back from being a potential playoff team in the East.
Mikal Bridges has been their best player over the last season and a half. Bridges was acquired at the 2023 trade deadline and has played well. Mikal Bridges hasn't lived up to being the All-Star they envisioned, but he has been an efficient two-way player.
Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a steal per game. The 27-year-old shot 43.6 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from three.
His play on both ends of the floor is impactful, but he won't be the top option for a championship team.
Brooklyn has talented players like Cameron Johnson and Cam Thomas. They also have some quality role players, such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder. However, if they want to become a playoff team, some moves will need to be made.
With that said, let's look at three early Nets trade targets in the 2024 NBA offseason.
Donovan Mitchell
Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have been competitive with Donovan Mitchell, he will be entering the last year of his deal and could be a trade candidate. Barring a deep postseason run from the Cavs, all signs indicate Mitchell is testing free agency in 2025.
With that in mind, Cleveland could be open to moving Donovan Mitchell in the offseason. The Nets are a team that could take a chance on acquiring Mitchell. Brooklyn has eight tradeable first-round picks at their disposal, which could be pivotal in landing a star.
Mitchell is one of the best shooting guards in the league, averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals. He shot 46.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from distance.
The Nets lack a potent number-one option, but Mitchell could fill that role. Brooklyn should be in the mix for Mitchell if he's available in the offseason.
Dejounte Murray
Another guard whom the Nets could pursue is Dejounte Murray. Murray was the subject of trade rumors at the deadline, and Brooklyn was in the point guard market prior to acquiring Dennis Schroder.
Schroder performed well in 29 games for them, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He shot 42.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from behind the arc. While these are solid numbers, they will need an upgrade to get to the next level.
Dejounte Murray is a quality player on both ends of the floor. He appeared in 78 games, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals. He shot at a solid efficiency of 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from downtown.
His defense alongside Mikal Bridges would fit well, and his all-around offensive game could elevate the Nets to a playoff team in the East.
Trae Young
Another Hawks star guard who could be available in the offseason is Trae Young. Young is a very talented offensive player as a scorer and playmaker but struggles on the defensive end of the floor.
If Brooklyn wants to go all-in on a point guard of the future, trae Young could be the move. He averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists while shooting 43 percent and 37.3 percent from deep.
Trae Young's playmaking would bring a new dynamic to the Nets roster and be a true number-one option.
Brooklyn could be buyers for a star guard in the offseason, and Mitchell, Murray, and Young should be their targets.