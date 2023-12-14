Heat win two straight as they get a complete win against the Hornets.

The Miami Heat have won their second straight game in a row as they beat the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, 115-104. Even though the team was undermanned as they missed the likes of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, and Josh Richardson, they still got the job done at home.

Miami had six players in double-digits as Duncan Robinson led the team with 23 points off six of nine shooting from three-point range. Other players in double-figures were Kyle Lowry with 17, Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 17, Jimmy Butler with 15, Jamal Cain with 14, and Thomas Bryant with 11.

This was a much-needed win as the team starts a four-game home-stand and it was the start of a back-to-back. Here are three takeaways from the Heat's win over the Hornets.

An up-and-down first half

The first quarter of this game was as sloppy and forgettable as it can get for either team as each squad had the ability to capitalize off the mistakes made, but simply couldn't. From the Heat's side, they committed nine turnovers while shooting about 37 percent from the field and that was only in the starting 12 minutes of the contest.

On the other side, the Hornets weren't that much better as they had seven of their own turnovers, though they shot a better 42.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range. Going back to the Heat's nine turnovers, Charotte could not capitialize off of it as even when the total went up to 11, the opposing team only had four points off the mistakes.

The Hornets would take a one-point lead into the second quarter, but this is where Miami found their groove and didn't let their foot off the gas pedal. Miami shot an exceptional 61.9 percent from the field and a whopping 80 percent from three-point range as most of that work came from the hot hands of Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry who had eight and nine points respectively.

Bench players making an impact

A player who hasn't been receiving that much playing time even in the absence of star big-man Adebayo was center Thomas Bryant. However, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra called his name and made an immediate impact as he got an offensive rebound and a bucket on his first offensive possession. He collected seven points and five rebounds in the second quarter alone as his presence was felt immensely.

Thomas Bryant hasn’t been getting much playing time as of recent, but has made a presence early in this game. Has four points, four rebounds, two offensive. This poster was nice! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/iLdGE376KZ — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 14, 2023

A stand-out play was when Bryant got his second offensive rebound and posterized Hornets big-man Nick Richards. The crowd erupted and set the tone for Miami throughout the rest of the quarter. The Heat's Caleb Martin would end the first half with a circus shot to cap a solid second quarter as the team scored 34 points and had an 11-point lead.

Caleb Martin with a circus shot to end the first half. HALFTIME: Heat 56 – Hornets 45 A much better quarter for Miami as they had 34 points in the quarter and found their groove towards the end. Duncan with 14, Lowry with 12, Butler with 9, Bryant with 7. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/RfOvqhIMGM — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 14, 2023

Heat closing it out in the second half

The second half started the same way the first closed out as Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson got the scoring chugging along with a three-ball each. Miami would end up building the lead that they had from 11 at halftime to 21 to end the third quarter.

It wasn't that explosive of a period for the Heat as they scored 22, but the defense only allowed 19 points from the Hornets. The problem all season with Miami has been the inability to sustain leads as the fourth quarter has always been a disastrous time for the team.

The horrific fourth quarter happened recently against the same team on Monday where Miami had a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but allowed Charlotte to score 37 in the quarter. They barely escaped with a three-point win, but still a show of concern.

When it comes to the fourth quarter, the Heat for the most part sustained the lead that they built up in the third quarter until the last few minutes where at one point, they lead by just nine. The Hornets would have their highest scoring quarter once again in the fourth quarter with 34 points as opposed to Miami who had 24, their lowest since the first period. However, it was too little too late for Charlotte.

Home schedule ahead for Miami

As said before, this was a much needed win for the Heat as they want to take advantage of the four straight games at the Kaseya Center. While Miami had a complete game tonight with multiple players in double-digits, shooting well from three, and 45 points from the bench, they won't have time to rest as they play Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.

The Heat will have to get used to not having a full practice as they'll have to rely on shoot-around to get their fix. It's still up in the air if missing players like Adebayo, Herro, Hughsmith, and Richardson make their return. However, Miami head coach Spoelstra has won games before with injury-riddled teams before, but on a back-to-back, it can be difficult.

The last time they won a back-to-back this season was Nov. 11 and 12 during their seven-game winning streak from earlier in the season. Miami will hope to recreate that magic Thursday night.