3 hottest Bucks takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2022-23 season with championship aspirations, and through two games this season, they have proven why. The Bucks opened their season with a tight win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and followed that up with a dominant victory over the Houston Rockets. More winning should come for the Bucks as the season progresses.

The Bucks are starting the season short handed, as both Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton have missed the start of the season with injuries. Even then, the Bucks have looked great to open the season, and they figure to only get better once they get Middleton and Connaughton back into the fold this season.

Milwaukee has followed the lead of their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that won’t change for as long as they are playing this season. But their hot start to the season has spawned some flaming hot takes, so let’s take a look at three such takes for the Bucks after their first two games of the season.

3. Bobby Portis should be in the Bucks starting lineup

The Bucks starting lineup has been pieced together early on because of the aforementioned injuries to Middleton and Connaughton. The problem is that they don’t really have a small forward to fill in for those two absences, and it has forced Jevon Carter into the lineup for the time being.

Carter has been uninspiring to start the season, scoring just four total points over the first two games. He’s not going to have a huge role in the offense, but there are other options that would likely be more productive than him in the starting lineup. The most obvious choice would be to throw Bobby Portis in the lineup and run Antetokounmpo at small forward.

That lineup would be very tall for the Bucks, and they don’t seem too intent on utilizing it. But Portis has been far more productive for Milwaukee early on, and there’s no sense in starting Carter if he’s not going to do anything. They are also a bit too small with Carter on the court in this lineup, so it makes sense to put Portis in and send Carter back to the bench.

2. Jrue Holiday needs to step up for the Bucks in the early going

Middleton and Connaughton’s absences are going to play a huge role in the start of the Bucks season, and that will force Jrue Holiday to take on a bigger role on both sides of the ball. Early on, though, Holiday has been a bit inconsistent, and he will need to be better for as long as Middleton and Connaughton are off the court.

Holiday was the main reason the Bucks season opener against the 76ers was so close, as he shot just 2/15 from the field, and allowed Philly to stick around throughout the game. Holiday turned things around against the Rockets, but that was a game the Bucks weren’t ever in doubt of losing. Holiday needs to be better in the bigger games moving forward.

Holiday already has a big role for Milwaukee, but with Middleton out, he’s going to have to continue to be the Bucks secondary source of offense behind Antetokounmpo. His performance against the 76ers was not good enough, and it’s clear early on that Holiday is going to have to be at his best if the Bucks want to stay atop the Eastern Conference while waiting to get healthy.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo will win the NBA’s MVP award for the 2022-23 season

The main reason the Bucks are 2-0 is none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo. “The Greek Freak” has had a very strong start to the season, and he willed Milwaukee to a win in their opener before putting together a massive performance against the Rockets (44 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 17/21) to help them control the game from start to finish.

As previously mentioned, Holiday needs to step up, but it’s clear the Bucks player with the most responsibility right now is Antetokounmpo. He plays such a big role for them on both sides of the ball, and that role becomes much more important when the Bucks are playing at less than 100 percent health.

Antetokounmpo has already had a hot start to the season, and if Milwaukee intends on winning their future contests, they are going to need some more big outings from their superstar. If Antetokounmpo can keep up the strong play, he will have to be an MVP frontrunner once again, and based on what we have seen early on, there’s a decent chance that he will run away with the award this season.