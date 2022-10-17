Bucks dealt worrying Khris Middleton injury update ahead of regular season

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the championship favorites for the 2022-23 season. However, the start to their campaign may not be very smooth following the latest injury update for All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Middleton is expected to be out for the first few weeks as he rehabs from surgery. The 31-year-old underwent a procedure on his left wrist and will be one of several Bucks players to miss the beginning of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2022

Khris Middleton being unavailable at the start of the regular season was previously known but missing multiple weeks is an unfortunate blow for the Bucks. The three-time All-Star has been Giannis Antetokounmpo’s key sidekick for a while, averaging over 20 points per game in each of the last three seasons.

Pat Connaughton will also miss a few weeks to begin the season, Joe Ingles is still recovering from a torn ACL and Wes Matthews is also working his way back to the court. The Bucks have legitimate championship aspirations but they may not reach their full power until midway through the season.

Following an MCL injury that sidelined him for most of the Bucks’ playoff games last season and a wrist injury this offseason, the Bucks may need to consider adding more offensive firepower in the event that Middleton misses any more time. His absence in the playoff was a huge reason why Milwaukee fell in the second round.

The Bucks’ season kicks off on Thursday, October 20th on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.