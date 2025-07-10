The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the limelight after two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the swirling rumors about a potential move to the New York Knicks. During a live stream with popular streamer iShowSpeed, Antetokounmpo opened up about the external pressures he's been feeling this offseason and whether he intends to stick around in Milwaukee.

“A lot of people have tried to convince me, try to convince me to go and play there [New York] and stuff,” Antetokounmpo said during the stream. The comment added more fuel to speculation that had intensified after the Bucks' early playoff exit and recent roster changes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tells iShowSpeed that a lot of people try to convince him to play for the Knicks but he says he will “probably” stay in Milwaukee 👀 pic.twitter.com/ibEO6GII5d — Underdog (@Underdog) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Knicks have been considered a potential destination if Antetokounmpo ever became available, especially following reports that suggested he was “open” to leaving Milwaukee. Some analysts believe New York's name can't be removed from any potential trade scenario, but recent changes in the Knicks' hierarchy complicate any pursuit.

When directly asked if he plans to stay with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo gave a somewhat vague answer but left fans with a glimmer of hope. “Probably, probably. We'll see, we'll see,” he said. “Probably. I love Milwaukee,” he added.

These comments reflect Antetokounmpo's earlier statements this offseason when he expressed his desire to return to the NBA Finals with the Bucks. Yet, his choice of words has remained noncommittal, keeping the door ajar for other possibilities.

The 29-year-old forward is under contract for two additional guaranteed seasons – plus a player option for 2026–27. Following Milwaukee's reasoning to waive Damian Lillard because of his Achilles injury, the franchise wasted little time signing Myles Turner to build around Antetokounmpo. While the star forward hints at staying, the front office's proactive moves suggest they're eager to avoid a complete rebuild.

Giannis has made his mark in Milwaukee, racking up several years with the team, snagging two MVP awards, earning a Defensive Player of the Year title, and even clinching an NBA championship. Yet, with whispers of a possible move to the Knicks buzzing around, his vague replies keep the chatter going.

For now, Bucks fans are left to wait—and hold onto the hope that “probably” still leans toward “yes.”