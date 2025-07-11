For the first time since the Milwaukee Bucks released Damian Lillard in a surprising NBA Free Agency move, head coach Doc Rivers has spoken publicly about the decision. The abrupt release stunned fans and sent shockwaves through the NBA. Rivers confirmed what many had suspected: Lillard’s Achilles injury forced the team’s hand.

“Obviously we’re signing Myles Turner, that’s the regroup part of it,” Rivers said during an NBA Summer League game. “But it’s still a human game. Dame is just a great dude. Forget the basketball part.”

The Bucks released Damian Lillard earlier this offseason, only a year after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade. The front office moved quickly, bringing in veteran big man Myles Turner. While that addressed the roster, Rivers emphasized the emotional toll.

“He’s done everything right throughout his career,” Rivers continued. “He’s done everything that a franchise can ask for if you’re trying to win. So he did all the good stuff for us. Obviously, we weren’t going to have him this year with the injury. But you don’t just lose a player, you lose a person. That’s a tough loss for your franchise.”

Damian Lillard, 34, faced the prospect of missing the entire season due to a torn Achilles. The Bucks made the difficult choice to release him, clearing salary space. That move allowed them to sign Myles Turner, one of the top available free agents. He brings rim protection, floor spacing, and playoff experience, skills that fit well next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Doc Rivers’ comments highlight the balance between strategy and sentiment. The Bucks are focused on contending, but they aren’t ignoring the human side of the game.

As Milwaukee resets its roster, one thing remains clear: Damian Lillard’s brief stint left a lasting impression, even if it didn’t end the way anyone hoped.

