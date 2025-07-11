One of the biggest signings of the NBA free agency was when former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner decided to leave and sign with their rival, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers had just played in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Pacers and fans had to go through it when this became a reality.

Now that the signing has become official, Turner left a message for his new fan base.

At the end, Turner says: “Good news, I don't hate y'all no more. It's love.”

Turner will quickly become a fan favorite in Milwaukee, as he was in Indiana. The Pacers and Bucks do not like each other. We saw that throughout history, and the last two playoff matchups continued to show it. I'm sure most Bucks fans did not like Turner, but always respected his game. He is a valuable center with the ability to dominate on both sides of the floor by draining three-point shots and blocking opposing attempts at the basket. Turner is an elite rim protector.

During the postseason, Turner averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.4 assists, and 0.5 steals per game. In the regular season, the big man averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game. Adding those numbers in place of Brook Lopez will seriously benefit the Bucks. Lopez is 37 years old and won't produce at the level he once did. Lopez signed with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason. At only 29, Turner can be the Bucks' center for a good portion of his career.

Milwaukee still has some work to do if they want to build a championship contender. Damian Lillard is no longer there, and it is not a foregone conclusion that Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain a Buck for the future. According to Brian Windhorst, five or six teams could pull the trigger for Giannis.