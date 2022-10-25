3 hottest Pelicans takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans are finally coming together, reaping the benefits of that Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Head coach Willie Green’s squad thrives on creating mismatches — Zion Williamson can bully almost anyone to the rim, Brandon Ingram is taking that next leap, and CJ McCollum is still a bucket.

The question plaguing this squad is their health — can the Big 3 play 65 to 70 games together? Can fans trust Zion, Ingram, and McCollum to be on the floor and in good health when push comes to shove and games become must-wins? Three games into the season, Ingram was in the NBA’s concussion protocol, while Zion deals with a hamstring injury.

Three games into the Pelicans’ season, here are some hot takes about this squad.

1. Herb Jones makes All-Defense First Team

Zion, Ingram, and McCollum will continue to get most of the praise when mainstream media discusses the Pelicans, but the force that keeps the ship afloat is Herb Jones. Jones was snubbed from the All-Defense Second Team in his rookie season but looks primed for a breakout year in his sophomore year.

Jones is such a luxury for Willie Green to have because Jones allows Ingram to not worry about dealing with the best opposing player while shouldering a major offensive burden. Listed at 6-foot-8 with a wiry, improving 210-pound frame to go along with a 7-foot wingspan, Jones can guard the lengthy forward like Kevin Durant, as well as the shifty, ball-dominant guards like Chris Paul.

As the Pelicans finally begin to gain recognition and viewers around the league, Herb Jones will become known as one of the biggest nightmares to play against and will find himself listed on All-Defense First Team at the season’s end.

2. Zion is really good, but not great

Zion Williamson is going to be an All-Star this season, there is no question about it. He will dominate most games with ease, a matchup nightmare for any opponent, likely averaging around 25 points per game and eight rebounds a night. He is going to be really, really good, but he is going to leave much to be desired, and may not scrape his personal ceiling this season.

That may sound crazy, but Zion currently is on the brink of being a top-10 player, a list he likely should already be on. Willie Green excels at drawing plays to get Williamson going to his favorite left hand, where he feels most comfortable and is at his best. Opponents will continue to fall back to the rim and challenge those rim attempts as much as they can; the Pelicans star will make them pay, whether that be at the free throw line or not, but he must begin feeling comfortable enough to take that open 12-footer teams will willingly cede to the freakish athlete.

And that’s not to say he should always take that short jumper or floater instead of finishing at the rim. But to preserve his body and take fewer hits, Zion has to figure out how to consistently knock down that shot. Keeping opponents guessing will take Zion from being really good, to being an all-time great.

3. The Pelicans are a top-4 seed

The Pelicans will clinch home-court advantage in the playoffs if Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram can stay healthy through the season. The Golden State Warriors will likely take one of those spots, but the other three spots are there for the taking, with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns all likely in competition.

Out of those teams, however, the Pelicans have the most legitimate Big-3, all with the ability to take over a game at a moment’s notice. This team also runs deep, allowing Willie Green to play an 11-man rotation to keep Zion and Ingram’s minutes down. They have the talent to sneak into that top-4 spot, they just need to stay healthy.