3 most shocking Jets roster cuts for 2022 53-man roster

Robert Saleh said that making the New York Jets’ roster cuts by the Tuesday 53-man roster deadline was “miserable” for him, his staff and general manager Joe Douglas. And that’s a good thing.

The Jets’ rebuild is in full swing, and there was more pure talent on the roster in this training camp than in recent seasons. Better players equated to more difficult decisions when it came down to these Jets roster cuts.

“We’ve got a pretty cool 53,” Saleh said of the initial Jets roster.

Coach Saleh on the process of setting our initial 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/8tmF1q4KnP — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 30, 2022

Chris Streveler was likely the name that jumped off the list of 27 player moves made by the Jets. The former CFL quarterback captured the hearts of teammates, coaches and fans with his swagger in leading New York to three fourth-quarter comeback wins in the preseason. But there was never a path for the fourth-stringer to make the Jets’ 53-man roster, though Saleh said he is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad.

how 'bout Streveler man pic.twitter.com/EdR7GpZKmF — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2022

Offensive linemen Chuma Edoga and Connor McDermott, running back La’Mical Perine and defensive linemen Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Marshall were among notable players released by the Jets.

But these players were the biggest surprises among the Jets’ 53-man roster cuts.

Jason Pinnock/Will Parks – S

These two safeties deserve to be grouped together because it was shocking they were cut, and equally surprising who made the roster instead.

Pinnock, a second-year pro and converted corner, had seemingly moved to third on the depth chart behind starters Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner. Saleh praised Pinnock throughout camp, and he appeared to be a lock to make the team.

Parks, a seven-year NFL vet who played well the final three games after signing with the Jets last season, was solid this preseason and seemed on the verge of landing a roster spot.

But the Jets elected to keep undrafted free agent Tony Adams and third-year pro Ashtyn Davis instead. Adams was one of the biggest surprises to make the team, while Davis appeared to be on the bubble. Davis, who was forced into the starting lineup his first two seasons after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had a lackluster camp. It can be argued Pinnock, Adams and Parks each outplayed him.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said big credit to DB Tony Adams (@Iwill_suceed20) for making the roster, ‘undrafted’ & found ways to get better everyday + ‘he has a bright future ahead of him, we would’ve been sick if we lost him’ 👀: 🎥 @nyjets @IlliniFootball #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/DA0U1BzMEN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2022

Tevin Coleman – RB

Seeing Coleman among the Jets’ roster cuts this year was a bit shocking because it appeared the veteran was entrenched as the No. 3 running back behind Michael Carter and Breece Hall. The fact that he was the veteran in a very young running backs room, was coming off a solid — though injury-plagued — season with the Jets in 2021 (356 yards rushing; 4.2 yards per carry) and had a decent preseason (22 yards on five carries; 4.4 yards per carry) seemed to solidify his standing on this Jets roster.

Ultimately, the Jets decided to keep undrafted rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight instead of Coleman. Knight impressed throughout camp and in each preseason game, both as a runner and kick returner.

Nice 22-yard run for former NC State and Southern Nash running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight. Hits the hole hard, accelerates and breaks one tackle. Showed some really good burst right here pic.twitter.com/48c5IzLEze — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) August 28, 2022

Ty Johnson, who caught an NFL career-high 34 passes last season, also made the team instead of Coleman. But that’s far less of a surprise than Knight, who most believed would be stashed on the practice squad.

Johnson, who turns 25 on Sept. 17, is now the veteran among the running backs. Perhaps the fact that Carter, a second-year pro, has emerged as a team leader made it easier to let go of Coleman, who’s 29 and has played in the Super Bowl twice.

Trevon Wesco – TE

You must dig a bit to understand why cutting Wesco is a surprise. On the surface it’s an obvious move, what with tight ends C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and rookie Jeremy Ruckert on the team. Plus, Lawrence Cager forced his way on to the initial Jets roster with an explosive preseason.

But Wesco has important value in that he’s an outstanding run blocker. It appeared that value increased and the roster equation changed when fullback Nick Bawden was placed on IR because Wesco can play that position, as well.

So now the question is what the Jets will do in those sets that call for a fullback? Will they scrap that portion of the playbook since neither Wesco nor Bawden is on the roster? Or is there another move on the horizon before Week 1?