3 surprise roster cuts the Jets could make before Week 1

New York Jets roster cuts are coming. And the fact that they have so many difficult decisions to make before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET is a testament to how much deeper the Jets talent pool is compared to recent seasons.

“There’s going to be some heated discussions,” coach Robert Saleh said after a 31-27 preseason win against the New York Giants on Sunday.

“Hopefully in the future it gets even harder. But when you know you’re going to have to say goodbye to an NFL player, that’s hard.”

Saleh said he expects many of the Jets roster cuts will be picked up by other NFL teams. It’s hard to argue that point, especially considering the Jets depth on the defensive line and at tight end, running back and wide receiver.

Here are three veteran players who could find themselves among the Jets roster cuts Tuesday.

La’Mical Perine – RB

Did the Jets tip their hand about final plans at the running back position Sunday against the Giants? Michael Carter and Breece Hall worked with the ones. No surprise there. Tevin Coleman looked solid as the next running back who entered the game. Then there was a lot of Ty Johnson. And Zonovan Knight, the undrafted free agent, continued to excel with a long run.

Finally, La’Mical Perine saw spot duty and had one carry in the fourth quarter. Hmmm. If we’re expected to read tea leaves, it would appear Perine is last in that group on the depth chart, despite strong preseason showings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

La'Mical Perine runs it for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Jets a 17-16 lead 😤pic.twitter.com/1mcf4HgJ0B — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 23, 2022

Perhaps it’s a case of the Jets needing to see more of Johnson in game action because he missed a stretch of camp with a hamstring issue. But there’s no question Perine is on the bubble and could be cut before the deadline Tuesday.

Ashtyn Davis – S

The third-round pick in 2020 had a very quiet training camp and did not show a lot in preseason games. Forced into a starting role due to injuries at the safety position his first two years in the NFL, Davis often was in over his head. While he is more suited to a backup role with Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner set to start this season, Davis may not have shown enough to make the team and could be one of the Jets roster cuts.

The rise of Jason Pinnock, the former corner turned safety who was one of the stars of camp, likely pushed Davis down the depth chart. If New York keeps four safeties, veteran Will Parks could get the nod because he has stood out more this summer.

General managers do not like cutting players they selected in the top three or four rounds of the draft so early in their careers. But Joe Douglas may have to make that difficult decision with Davis.

Vinny Curry – DL

The Jets are so deep on the defensive line that there will be some NFL players on the outside looking in when cuts are made. Curry could be one of them.

The biggest issue with the veteran is his unfortunate inability to stay on the field. He missed all of last season and has been plagued by hamstring issues throughout training camp. At the same time, players like Micheal Clemons and Bradlee Anae, for example, have been standouts in camp and preseason games and made it more likely Curry could be part of the Jets roster cuts.

Michael Clemons may be the most ferocious player the Jets have had in a very long time. And it's still the preseason. Tyrod Taylor jogged off the field but Giants taking him for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/TKlB8OSlGP — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 28, 2022

Curry, a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, is a leader on the Jets. Even when sidelined last season, he was active in meetings and a mentor for younger players. So, perhaps the Jets can stash the 34-year-old on IR and avoid cutting him, at least for the time being.