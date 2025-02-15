The Houston Astros have had a tumultuous offseason, headlined by the departures of key players such as Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. While they remain competitive with stars like Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Framber Valdez, gaps in the roster still need to be addressed before the season begins. If Houston hopes to make another deep postseason run, general manager Dana Brown must make a few crucial moves to solidify the team. Here are three key moves the Astros should consider before Opening Day.

Sign Mark Canha to bolster outfield depth

With Kyle Tucker now a member of the Chicago Cubs, the Astros must find a way to replace his offensive production. While Mark Canha won’t single-handedly fill the void, he provides a solid bat and versatility that can help stabilize the outfield.

Canha, who turns 36 next month, has maintained a steady offensive presence throughout his career. Last season, he posted a .242/.344/.346 slash line with seven home runs and a 102 wRC+ while playing for the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. Though his power has dipped in recent years, he still gets on base at an above-average rate and has a strong track record against left-handed pitching (.275/.380/.394 in 2024).

Signing Canha would give Houston another dependable option to rotate in the outfield corners or at first base while keeping their lineup flexible. His ability to draw walks and his disciplined approach at the plate would provide a veteran presence, which is particularly important given the team's current need for stability following major departures.

Trade Ronel Blanco for a prospect package

Ronel Blanco was one of the biggest surprises for the Astros in 2024, stepping into a starting role and posting impressive numbers (13-6, 2.80 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 166 strikeouts). Given his late-career breakout, this could be the perfect time for Houston to capitalize on his value by trading him for a prospect package.

Blanco’s underlying metrics suggest potential regression. His FIP (4.15) and expected ERA (4.00) were significantly higher than his actual ERA, indicating that some of his success may have been aided by favorable batted-ball luck. Additionally, his .220 BABIP was the lowest among qualified pitchers in 2024, a number unlikely to be sustained in future seasons.

At 30 years old, Blanco is not getting any younger, and his long-term value to the Astros remains uncertain. Houston’s farm system is currently one of the weakest in the league, making a trade a logical move. By dealing Blanco now while his value is at its peak, the Astros can replenish their prospect pool with Triple-A talent that can provide future depth or serve as trade chips for a more significant acquisition at the deadline.

Ensure Forrest Whitley makes the team—or trade him

Once considered one of the most promising pitching prospects in baseball, Forrest Whitley’s career has been derailed by injuries, a PED suspension, and inconsistency. However, after finally making his MLB debut in 2024—allowing no earned runs in 3.1 innings—he is at a crossroads.

Whitley is out of minor league options, meaning the Astros must keep him on the major league roster or risk losing him on waivers. Given the lack of certainty in Houston’s bullpen after losing Hector Neris, Caleb Ferguson, and Kendall Graveman in free agency, this could be Whitley’s best—and perhaps final—chance to prove he belongs in the big leagues.

If Whitley struggles in spring training, the Astros should explore trade options to avoid losing him for nothing. His pedigree as a former first-round pick and flashes of brilliance in Triple-A (sub-2.00 ERA in 2024) make him an intriguing target for teams willing to take a chance on his upside. If he performs well in camp, Houston should commit to using him in relief, where he could thrive in a high-leverage role.

The Astros remain a formidable team despite losing key players, but they must address their weaknesses before the season begins. Adding Mark Canha would provide much-needed depth in the outfield, trading Ronel Blanco while his value is high could strengthen the farm system, and making a decision on Forrest Whitley would prevent the team from losing him for nothing.

With the AL West becoming increasingly competitive, the Astros cannot afford to be complacent. By making these three moves, they can better position themselves for another playoff push in 2025.