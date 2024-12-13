The Houston Astros have traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Rumors started during the Winter Meetings that Houston could deal the outfielder, who hits free agency in 2025. The Cubs sent third baseman Isaac Paredes, prospect Cam Smith, and pitcher Hayden Wesneski in return. Jeff Passan broke the news on Friday afternoon.

“The Chicago Cubs have acquired star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done,” Passan posted.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome unveiled the package. “Kyle Tucker to the Cubs for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith is done, pending medicals,” Rome posted.

Tucker had a great season that was cut short by a shin fracture. It is the first season since 2020 where he played under 140 games. His numbers were phenomenal when he did play, with a 4.7 bWAR and 181 OPS+ in just 78 games. The Cubs now add a dynamic outfield bat to their lineup.

The Tucker saga does not end here, however. Just like Juan Soto last winter, Tucker is traded one year before he hits unrestricted free agency. If he wants to hit unrestricted free agency, he won't sign an extension with the Cubs anytime soon.

This throws the Cubs into the NL Central conversation immediately, especially considering the offseason the Milwaukee Brewers are having. They lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams from their 93-win division championship squad. Just adding Craig Counsell in the dugout was not enough to get the Cubs into the playoffs, so they're swinging a big trade to get the job done.

Cubs send solid package back to Astros for Kyle Tucker

The Cubs just picked up Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. He was underwhelming in Chicago, hitting just .233 with three home runs in 52 games. Paredes is a right-handed pull hitter, making him a perfect fit for the Astros and their short left field.

Cam Smith is a third baseman who played 32 minor league games last season. He ended the year with AA Knoxville, where he played only five games. The additions of Paredes and Smith, both third baseman, say something about the Astros' pursuit of Alex Bregman. The franchise legend is a free agent and has his sights on the Yankees and Red Sox, per recent reports.

The Cubs also threw in pitcher Hayden Wesneski, who is 27 years old and has 68 major league games under his belt. While he has not been a star in the majors, he has potential and the Astros have developed plenty of pitchers over the years.