For years, Fantasy Football players did whatever they could to secure the first or second-best tight ends in their Fantasy Football leagues because there weren't many good tight ends behind them. That philosophy is changing, though, as the tight end position has gotten much deeper in recent years. Last year, in particular, was a breakout year for the tight end position, as a number of players at the position emerged as fantasy threats who can bolster a starting lineup.

Because of this influx of tight end talent, securing a star player at the position early isn't as necessary as it used to be because fantasy managers can still get a good one later in the draft. Therefore, we think some tight ends are being drafted too high in 2024 drafts, according to their average draft position (ADP). In this list, we are going to look at these overvalued tight ends so you know who not to reach for in your draft.

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

One such tight end who Fantasy Football players have done everything to get in recent years is George Kittle, but he has never been worth the hype. Although he is clearly one of the best tight ends in football, he is too streaky in Fantasy Football to be viewed as one of the best players in fantasy sports in 2024.

While high-yardage, multi-touchdown games aren't out of the question with Kittle, he also flops too much, making it hard to decide when to deploy him and when to sit him. Kittle had 11 games where he had fewer than five receptions last season. His target share is unlikely to increase this year, either, because stars such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk demand so many targets.

The 49ers even drafted a rookie receiver by the name of Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, who we think is one of the biggest sleepers in Fantasy Football this year. Kittle's lack of target share means he is very touchdown-dependent, but in 2024, there are a number of tight ends who will likely catch passes at a higher volume. Not to mention, Kittle is a big injury risk, as he has missed at least half of the season twice in his career because of injuries.

Kittle is still a star in the NFL, but we think he provides more value to the 49ers than he does to your Fantasy Football roster. His name value is making him overvalued in comparison to his tight end peers this year, so you should consider going in another direction at the position in your draft. Kittles' average draft position is 55, according to CBS. You can get better fantasy tight ends than him later in the draft.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kittle was one sought-after Fantasy Football tight end in recent years, but Travis Kelce has been THE coveted player at his position over the last half-decade plus. Kelce has established himself as one of the best tight ends in NFL history since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs quarterback, if not the best ever. For that reason, he has frequently been a first-round fantasy prospect.

He has provided tremendous value rarely seen from tight ends in Fantasy Football in recent seasons, but this year, you shouldn't draft him as high as you have in the past. Even though his value has dipped some, his average draft position is still 28.4. Fantasy managers would be correct in making him the first tight end taken, but they shouldn't be doing in second round/late third round.

In fact, we'd suggest not being the one who bites the bullet and takes Kelce unless he falls past his ADP. Once the first tight end is taken, it tends to start a snowball effect of fantasy managers drafting the position left and right. We'd wait to take one of the other tight ends after that chain reaction starts.

Last season was Kelce's worst since his third season in the NFL. He is 34 years old, meaning regression can be expected. Last year was the first time since year three that he was under 1,000 receiving yards, and his 93 receptions and five touchdown catches were also lower than normal.

Additionally, the Chiefs prioritized bringing in pass-catching weapons for Mahomes. Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy were big-name speedsters that Kansas City signed/drafted, and they are players who will certainly steal targets from Kelce. The tight end dating Taylor Swift has had a great career, but his best days are clearly in the rearview mirror.

3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts has been viewed as a breakout candidate since he was drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and that extends to this year. Fantasy Football experts are predicting that with Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball, this is the year he will finally take the next step and become a high-quality fantasy starter.

For that reason, his average draft position is 76, but we'd recommend being cautious about taking Pitts that high this year. Firstly, Pitts has done nothing but underwhelm in each of his first three seasons. Pitts has finished as TE9, TE33, and TE13 in each of his first three seasons, and improvement this year is far from a sure thing.

Kirk Cousins is 36 years old and only 10 months removed from tearing his achilles. An achilles tear is widely regarded as the hardest injury to come back from, especially in less than a year, and Cousins' age certainly doesn't help his case, either.

Although missing on a pick in the 70s isn't the end of the world, Pitts' average draft position still pins him as the number seven tight end, but there are players at his position being drafted later who have been more consistent and reliable in the past. Pitts was viewed as a generational talent when he was drafted in 2021, but he has been far from performing like one.

Even with a bad quarterback situation in years past, you would have hoped that the tight end could have served as a security blanket for his passers and racked up better Fantasy Football numbers. Perhaps a fantasy breakout will happen one year, but it isn't a guarantee that this is the year that it happens.