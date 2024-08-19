The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is something special. Neither the “Cruel Summer “singer nor the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have ever been in a relationship like this.

Currently, Swift and Kelce are separated due to their separate obligations. Swift is wrapping up the European leg of the Eras Tour while Kelce's Chiefs are in the midst of their preseason.

Entertainment Tonight reports that despite the distance, the two's relationship is growing stronger. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before.”

“Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart,” the source said. “They are still in constant communication, texting and FaceTiming each other.”

They added that Swift and Kelce are “very affectionate with each other even when they're apart.” An example of this is the things Kelce gifts to Swift. He recently went on a $72,000 shopping spree for Swift, showering her with luxury brand items.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

In July 2023, Travis Kelce shot his shot with Taylor Swift, which ultimately led to their relationship. On his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed he watched the Eras Tour and attempted to give Swift his number.

However, he was unable to. But luckily, she showed up to the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10. This sparked rumors that the two had begun a romantic relationship.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 12 more of the Chiefs' games. These included their biggest of the year against the San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Additionally, Kelce has gone to several of Swift's Eras Tour shows since they started dating. During the Chiefs' offseason, he attended a lot of the shows on the European leg.

Swift will soon have a couple of months off from the tour. Perhaps this will give her time to go to more of the Chiefs' games as they attempt to defend their Super Bowl title.

The Eras Tour

In the meantime, Swift will wind down the Eras Tour. She has two more dates left on the European leg of the Eras Tour on August 19 and 20 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After a couple of months off, Swift will resume the tour in October 2024. She will play a second North American leg that will sprawl across the United States and Canada.

The Eras Tour is Swift's largest concert tour to date. The 149-show itinerary is her most expansive journey across the globe. Throughout each three-hour show, Swift jam-packs her setlist with songs from her entire discography. Songs from almost all of her albums are sprinkled throughout the set.

A concert film was released to commemorate the tour. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released on October 13, 2023, and was a smash hit. It grossed over $260 million at the box office during its run.

It was filmed across a few nights when Swift performed six shows at SoFi Stadium from August 3-9. An extended (Taylor's Version) cut of the concert film is streaming on Disney+.