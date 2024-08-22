Every year, EA Sports makes it a point to tease fans and players with a player's overall rating in Madden to see who earned the honor of getting the highest overall rating Madden can bestow. Aside from being a cheat code in the game, NFL players rated 99 before the start of the season often get a suitcase of gifts that typically include an item covered in gold.

While this year's hype was slightly overshadowed in large part by EA also releasing their first college football game in over a decade, once the annual Madden 25 rankings were released, five players earned their place in the exclusive 99 club. To nobody's surprise, 80% of the players in Madden's club played in Super Bowl LVIII.

Of course, the ratings will fluctuate once the season is underway. But for now, let’s take a closer look at this year’s group.

As the only player to make the 99 club to not play in Super Bowl LVIII, it's hard to ignore the type of season Hill recently had. His unique combination of speed, agility, and playmaking makes him a constant threat to score whether he’s catching deep bombs or turning short passes into long gains.

In addition to achieving the coveted 99 Club status for the first time, Hill was also named the number one player in the NFL Players Top 100 rankings.

As the cover of this year's edition of Madden, McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards, total yards, and touchdowns. His ability to contribute as both a runner and a receiver made him a nightmare for opposing defenses and was a threat to take it to the house every single play.

Another name on the coveted list is the man who opens lanes for McCaffrey to get huge gains. While offensive linemen often go underappreciated, EA made sure to give Williams his flowers.

Known for his strength and athleticism, Williams has been an anchor on the 49ers offensive line the last four years. In fact, he's yet to allow a sack from the opposition while donning a 49ers jersey. This would be Williams' second time to make the 99 club with his first nod coming in 2023.

As the gold standard for tight ends for nearly a decade, the 2024 season was no different for Kelce. Despite all the drama behind the scenes with Taylor Swift, Kelce continues to show no signs of slowing down. Now that he's secured a 99 overall rating for the third time in his career, Kelce also made history by becoming the first player in his position to achieve such a feat.

Mahomes has become a fixture in this elite group in Madden 25, making the club in four of the last five years. His inclusion is well-deserved, as Mahomes continues to redefine the quarterback position with his incredible arm strength and football acumen.

By achieving this rare feat, Mahomes is now one 99 club selection away from becoming the only player in NFL history to earn the recognition five times, and possibly more, with how his career is unfolding.