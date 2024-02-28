Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and his Seminoles are still trying to process their shocking snub from the College Football Playoff this past season. Although Florida State went undefeated throughout the regular season and conference championship, the committee elected to snub Norvell's squad in favor of the Alabama Crimson Tide, who predictably went on to lose in the first round of the playoff to Michigan.
Norvell and his staff are now trying to navigate the rapidly evolving phenomenon that is the college football offseason, where the famous, or infamous, depending on who you ask, transfer portal is a frequent topic of discussion.
For his part, Mike Norvell has thoughts on how that system works.
“We find the right guys that fit Florida State,” Norvell said. “This program is not for everybody. We go through the process, whether it’s high school, whether it’s guys in the transfer portal, we try to be very transparent and real with what we’re looking for and try to also get an understanding of what’s important to them,” said Norvell, per On3 Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via JD PicKell). “We’ve had the success that we’ve had because we know what we’re looking for and try to be very specific in what we go after. When those guys have come here, they understand the expectation. We’ve been able to allow them to showcase all that they can bring to this program.”
It seems that as long as they fit the culture of Florida State football, Norvell has no issues finding players with the portal.