The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era under first-year head coach Antonio Pierce. The former interim head coach will now have a real chance to put his mark on both the roster and the whole Raiders organization.

Pierce hasn't wasted much time. Over the past offseason, the Raiders have made a handful of moves to ensure the roster fits Pierce's vision for success. The team has added a ton of talent in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft that has fans excited about the team's future — even if they don't have a franchise QB just yet.

However, not everyone can make the final 53-man roster. Below, we will discuss three players who find themselves on the roster bubble. They will need to have strong preseason performances to make the team.

Does the drafting of Dylan Laube spell the end for Ameer Abdullah in Las Vegas?

It may not feel like it, but Ameer Abdullah is 31 year old. Abdullah is a former second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. Expectations were high from the start with Abdullah with the hope that he would take over Detroit's backfield and become a dynamic weapon in their offense. Abdullah was a fine role player in Detroit, but some of the concerns from his draft profile reared their ugly heads. Abdullah's size limited the types of runs he could perform and his penchant for fumbling did not do him any favors.

Expectations are different for Abdullah now, but his time may have run out in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted rookie running back Dylan Laube in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Laube brings many of the same strengths to the table as Abdullah — he is a shift runner who can catch the ball out of the backfield. He also has a history as a productive kick returner. The NFL will try out new XFL-inspired kickoff rules in 2024, but it is still nice to have someone on the team who is familiar with kick returning in general.

It is easy to imagine Abdullah losing his role to the younger, more talented player in Laube.

Abdullah's best chances to make the roster are beating Laube in a training camp battle or Laube proving that he needs more time to adjust to the NFL game.

Zack Gentry may not make the final roster, unless the Raiders keep four tight ends

Zack Gentry could be a victim of the team's offseason additions.

His place on the team was much more solid at the beginning of the offseason when he was behind only Michael Mayer. Now, he suddenly finds himself as the team's fourth-best tight end.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Harrison Bryant during free agency. They also made a splash by drafting Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Those two moves together give the Raiders an awesome tight end room with Bowers, Mayer, and Bryant. Unfortunately, it doesn't leave any room for Gentry. Bower and Mayer are clearly the team's long-term future at the position.

That is, unless the Raiders decide to keep four tight ends on the roster.

Antonio Pierce seems intent on establishing a tough, gritty team on both sides of the football. It is within the realm of possibility that he decides to keep a fourth tight end to serve as an additional offensive lineman / fullback on offense.

However, this does seem a little bit unlikely. Expect the Raiders to prioritize additional offensive line depth over a fourth tight end.

Byron Young could easily become a camp casualty

The biggest thing working against Byron Young is that he had a disappointing rookie season. He only logged four total tackles in six games where he played a grand total of 99 snaps.

His spot on the roster does not seem secure considering his poor performance and the way Las Vegas has added to their defensive tackle room.

The Raiders signed star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during free agency. Wilkins joins Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce on the defensive line and creates a serious dangerous unit for opposing offenses to deal with.

However, there isn't much room for Young. Wilkins and John Jenkins will likely be the starters at defensive tackle. The depth behind them includes Adam Butler and Tyree Wilson before Byron Young.

Perhaps the most worrying thing for Young is how his usage has shifted from the McDaniels regime to Pierce's. Young didn't receive a single snap past Week 8 of the 2023 season. This, combined with the fact that Las Vegas added talent to the position, makes it clear that Young is not a significant part of the team's plans moving forward.

Young will really need to ball out in camp and during the preseason to prove that he deserves to be on the final roster.