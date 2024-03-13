The Las Vegas Raiders have tried to make several franchise-altering moves over the last few years, both within the organization and in terms of player personnel, but have little to show for it. Inconsistency, unmet expectations and negative national headlines have made them difficult to take seriously. But Allegiant Stadium will be bustling with excitement this year, especially after the big Christian Wilkins signing.
Dare I say, this feels like a new era of Silver and Black football. Admittedly, that sounds premature and probably silly to say given Vegas' murky quarterback situation. Even after adding Gardner Minshew, there are still concerns about this passing attack. The loss of running back Josh Jacobs cannot be routinely dismissed, either. Though, that is exactly why the Raiders' offseason approach makes perfect sense.
The uncertainties on their roster are unlikely to be decisively addressed in NFL free agency, but they can double down on their strength. One of the major intangibles lacking on this team is a clear identity. With former Super Bowl-winning linebacker Antonio Pierce now serving as full-time head coach, defense should come to define “The Raider Way.”
New general manager Tom Telesco is seemingly of that mindset, at least, after rolling into Monday with purpose. But did he and the organization choose the right defensive talent to invest such a large sum of money in?
We will make our ruling and hand out a grade for Christian Wilkins' contract with the Raiders.
Christian Wilkins the player
The former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle has been well regarded as a solid contributor the last couple of seasons, but he really broke out during the 2023-24 campaign. Wilkins had a career-high 9.0 sacks to go with 65 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in a full 17-game season.
The 28-year-old chose to bet on himself by not signing a contract extension and is now being generously rewarded for doing so. He thrived under the direction of lauded defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, really coming into his own as a quality pass rusher last year.
Raiders fans are drooling about the havoc Wilkins and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Maxx Crosby can wreak on opposing offensive lines in 2024 and beyond. Las Vegas took major strides as a team, allowing the ninth fewest points per game, but the two-time national champion can help address some of its remaining areas of need.
Christian Wilkins is known for being dependable against the run (Raiders gave up the 21st most rushing yards per game at 118.5) and can now potentially boost his new team into the top 10 in sack production. This type of versatility will be cherished by Antonio Pierce and DC Patrick Graham.
It is also being valued a bit too much, however.
The contract terms
Although NFL free agency has not officially started yet, this is shaping up to be a historic year for the defensive tackle position.
Chris Jones got formally recognized for the critical role he has played in the Kansas City Chiefs' three Super Bowl wins in the last five years. He will earn an average salary of $31.75 million. Brian Burns is not too far behind after the New York Giants locked up the young edge rusher to a massive extension shortly after acquiring him from the Carolina Panthers.
And then there is Wilkins. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is now the sixth highest-paid defensive player in the league after signing a four-year deal worth $110 million. The Raiders are giving him $84.75 million in guarantees. That is a steep price to pay for someone who recorded 11.5 sacks total in the first four seasons of his career.
I could already hear the retorts to the last sentence. “Sacks are not everything.” “Another ‘expert' who uses stats to form an opinion instead of actually watching the games.” I am well-aware that Christian Wilkins' impact transcends the box score. He is disruptive despite not being a double-digit sack machine.
Generally speaking, however, that is the statistical category most associated with such eye-catching contracts. We can appreciate this DT's importance while also acknowledging the Raiders are overpaying him. There is always a chance Wilkins goes back to being a stalwart rather than a star, and if that does happen, Las Vegas will have whiffed again on a notable move.
Grading the Raiders' Christian Wilkins contract
You can calm down now, Raider Nation. This is where the pessimism stops. There are legitimate concerns that the two-time All-American will not live up to this big deal, but he ultimately deserves the benefit of the doubt.
He continued to improve with the Dolphins and was instrumental to them being a top-10 rushing defense and registering the third-most sacks in the NFL. Vegas does not have a definitive answer under center right now, forcing management to go all in on the defense. The impending arrival of Wilkins could enable this team to overcome its other issues and thus compete for an AFC Wild Card slot.
This signing is a pivotal one that can determine how the new regime fares in its first official season at the helm. The Raiders have a ways to go before they are truly back, but Christian Wilkins is undoubtedly an upgrade and seemingly a natural fit to this roster.
While I am docking the front office for being a little too giving, this is a celebratory occasion for the organization and its fan base. And my grade must reflect that.
Final Grade: B+