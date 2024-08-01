The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Florida State football fans. The Seminoles have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Florida State football is coming into 2024 angry

When the four-team College Football Playoff era was first introduced, college football fans all had one common thought: What would happen if all five power conferences had an undefeated champion? That was the only scenario that people thought of where an undefeated power five conference champion would be left out of the playoff. The years went on, and the situation never came up. Then, in the final year of the four-team era, the committee was put in their most difficult spot yet.

There weren't five undefeated power five champs. There weren't four either, there were three: Michigan, Washington and Florida State football. Going into the selection show, it was clear the fourth spot was down to 13-0 ACC champ Florida State or 12-1 SEC champ Alabama. One team was going to be very mad. The fourth spot went to the Crimson Tide.

Florida State won every game on their schedule, including the ACC title game, and they did not qualify for the College Football Playoff. It was something that we never thought we would see, but it happened. The reason why they were left out was because of an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. Their offense wasn't the same without him, so the committee gave the nod to Alabama, the team that they thought was better.

Now, the Seminoles are coming into the 2024 season with a sour taste in their mouth. They want that College Football Playoff berth, and it will be much easier this year as there will be 12 teams that make it. If they win the ACC again, they are in. Here are three reasons why they will go back-to-back and win the conference.

DJ Uiagalelei

Unfortunately for Florida State football, they lost their elite quarterback play when Jordan Travis went down with an injury. It ended up costing them a trip to the College Football Playoff. The good news is, they landed Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei in the transfer portal, and he can bring elite QB play back to the Seminoles. If he can stay healthy throughout the entire season, the Florida State offense should be in very good shape.

Clemson at home

There will likely be a couple dark horse teams in the ACC this year, but right now, it looks like the biggest threat to Florida State is Clemson. Dabo Swinney built an elite program there, but they have been down in recent years. The Tigers are looking to get back to the top, and with a weak conference and an expanded playoff, the recipe is there for that to happen. However, it's huge for Florida State that they will get Clemson at home this year. That is their biggest conference game, and if they win it, they should be in great shape to at least make the ACC title game.

Weak conference

All in all, the ACC is not a strong conference. Florida State football is good. Clemson is solid. That's about it. It doesn't come close to the Big Ten or SEC, and that's bodes well for the Seminoles' conference title hopes. They don't have to play very many good teams, and they have more talent than everyone except maybe Clemson. This conference is Florida State's to lose.