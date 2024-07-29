The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Ohio State football fans. The Buckeyes have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Ohio State football is a national title contender

This is a huge season for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in college football each of the last three seasons, but they haven't been able to rise to the occasion in their biggest games. A lot of fans have been unhappy with head coach Ryan Day because of that, but against teams not named Michigan, he has been superb. Now that Jim Harbaugh and a lot of players from last year's Wolverines squad are gone, it seems like Day should be able to get over the Michigan hump this year.

There's no doubt about it, this is a national championship or bust season for the Buckeyes. A lot of players that were expected to go pro after last season came back because they want to win it all. Ohio State also brought in one of the most impressive transfer classes in the country. With the talent that this team has, it would be a bit of a disappointment if they don't win a national title.

First thing's first, Ohio State has to be focusing on beating Michigan and winning the Big Ten. That has been their road block the past three years, and if they accomplish that, it will make winning the national title a lot easier. If the Buckeyes win the Big Ten, they will get a bye into the second round of the College Football Playoff, so they would only have to win three CFP games instead of four.

Ohio State football is the betting favorite to win the Big Ten, and here are three reasons why they will get it done.

Transfers

The Ohio State transfer class is going to go a long way in terms of the Buckeyes' hopes of winning a Big Ten title. Ohio State returned a lot of talent from last year's team, and then they added in one of the best transfer classes in the country. Will Howard, Caleb Downs, Seth McLaughlin and Quinshon Judkins were all top players in the portal, they are all in Columbus now and they will all be crucial players for this Ohio State team.

Returners

This Ohio State football team is absolutely loaded with experienced talent. The transfer portal additions are big, but the returning players that they have from last year's squad are even more important. TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom and many more are back this year and these are all guys that have already been impact players. There's no doubt about it, this is one of the best rosters in all of college football, and they will be able to compete with anyone because of it.

The Game at home

The most important game every single year for Ohio State is the regular season finale against Michigan. The past three years, it has decided the winner of the Big Ten. In the last eight years that the two teams have played, it has decided the winner of the Big Ten five times. The winner of this game usually ends up going to the Big Ten title game, and they usually win it. This season, the game will be played in Columbus, and that's big for Ohio State.

Michigan did beat the Buckeyes by 22 points the last time the game was played at Ohio State, but Ryan Day and his squad are hoping they will get a different result this time around. If they lose again, Day will be in trouble.