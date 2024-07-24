Ohio State football's 2023 season did not go how they hoped it would. They missed out on the College Football Playoff after falling to their rival Michigan. Despite their previous downfall and losing a number of key players to the NFL, Ohio State football is loaded once again.

The Buckeyes return a number of key players, including Denzel Burke, Emeka Egbuka, and JT Tuimoloau. Ryan Day and company are expecting the trio to help lead Ohio State back into the CFP.

Ohio State football has shutdown corner in Denzel Burke

While Ohio State football has been known as a wide receiver factory, and rightfully so, they've also put a number of great corners in the league as well. Those include the likes of Denzel Ward, Marshawn Lattimore, Jeff Okudah, and Eli Apple, among others. Another Buckeye will soon join them in the NFL, and his name is Denzel Burke.

Burke could've gone pro and become a high draft pick this year if he wanted to, but he opted to return to Ohio State. He's got all the tools and skills required to shine at the cornerback position. He's 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds with fluid agility to take on any kind of assignment. In addition to that, Burke has improved every year during his time at Columbus.

The Buckeyes will have arguably the best secondary in the country this season and Burke is a big reason why. Watch out for him to have another outstanding year in Columbus in 2024.

Emeka Egbuka is Ohio State's next great wide receiver

Another Buckeye who could've entered the 2024 NFL Draft but elected to return to Ohio State is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. The 2023 campaign was an uneven for Egbuka. He battled injuries, which prevented him from playing up to his standard. Egbuka hauled in only 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns a year after posting 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 scores.

That isn't to say that Egbuka didn't have his moments in 2023. His biggest game came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish a week before he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. He went for 96 yards on seven receptions in that game. But he wasn't able to sustain that production the way he did in 2022.

Luckily for Ohio State, Egbuka is healthy again. They also should get better quarterback play this year from Kansas State transfer Will Howard than what they got from Kyle McCord.

Egbuka is one of the best receivers in college football. Ohio State will need him to play like it to help them get to the promised land.

JT Tuimoloau brings the boom for Buckeyes

Ohio State returns a number of players who look like potential first-round picks in next year's draft. One of those players is edge rusher JT Tuimoloau. Tuimoloau really broke out in a big way during his sophomore season in 2022. He racked up 3.5 sacks and even managed to intercept two passes, taking one all the way to the house. Tuimoloau did that in a monster, dominant performance against Penn State.

Tuimoloau quietly improved in 2023. He didn't score any touchdowns, but he did register 38 total tackles and racked up five sacks. Both of those were career highs.

Tuimoloau has the complete package at 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds. He contributes in the run and pass game and does more than just get sacks. Ohio State has a long history of outstanding edge rushers dominating in Columbus and the NFL. Tuimoloau is next on that list.